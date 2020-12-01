➜ Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs: The offensive lineman started at left guard for the fifth straight game, playing in all 79 offensive snaps in Kansas City’s 27-24 win at Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Next up: The Chiefs (10-1) are set to host Denver (4-7) at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins: The safety played in 20 snaps — 19 on special teams and one on defense — during Miami’s 20-3 road win against the Jets on Sunday and assisted on one special-teams tackle.
Next up: The Dolphins (7-4) are slated to host Cincinnati (2-8-1) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Justin Hardee (former Illini), Saints: The cornerback is on injured reserve and didn’t play during the Saints’ 31-3 win at Denver on Sunday.
Next up: New Orleans (9-2) is slated to play at Atlanta (4-7) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Ted Karras (former Illini), Dolphins: The offensive lineman started his 11th straight game at center, playing all 71 offensive snaps during Miami’s 20-3 road win against the Jets on Sunday.
Next up: Miami (7-4) is scheduled to host the Bengals (2-8-1) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Corey Liuget (former Illini), Texans: The defensive tackle made two tackles, including one for loss, during the Texans’ 41-25 win at Detroit on Thanksgiving. Liuget played in 19 snaps.
Next up: The Texans (4-7) host the Colts (7-4) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Justin March (Danville), Cowboys: The linebacker played in 18 special-teams snaps, but didn’t record a tackle during the Cowboys’ 41-16 home loss to Washington on Thanksgiving.
Next up: Dallas (3-8) is scheduled to play at Baltimore (6-4) at 4 p.m. on Monday.
➜ Chase McLaughlin (former Illini), Jaguars: The kicker didn’t play in Sunday’s 27-25 home loss to the Browns after being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Next up: Jacksonville (1-10) is set to play at Minnesota (5-6) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans: The starting linebacker made one sack and registered one quarterback hit during Houston’s 41-25 win at Detroit on Thanksgiving.
Next up: Houston (4-7) is set to host Indianapolis (7-4) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Hardy Nickerson (former Illini), Vikings: The linebacker played 11 special-teams snaps, but didn’t record a tackle during Minnesota’s 28-27 home win against the Panthers on Sunday.
Next up: Minnesota (5-6) is slated to host Jacksonville (1-10) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Bills: The linebacker is on injured reserve and didn’t play during Buffalo’s 27-17 home win against the Chargers on Sunday.
Next up: Buffalo (8-3) is scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers (5-6) at 7:15 p.m. on Monday in Glendale, Ariz.
➜ Trent Sherfield (Danville), Cardinals: The wide receiver didn’t play in Sunday’s 20-17 loss at New England after being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Next up: The Cardinals (6-5) are set to host the Rams (7-4) at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars: The defensive tackled started and compiled a sack along with a quarterback hit during Jacksonville’s 27-25 home loss on Sunday to Cleveland.
Next up: Jacksonville (1-10) is scheduled to play at Minnesota (5-6) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys: The wide receiver was inactive during the Cowboys’ 41-16 home loss to Washington on Thanksgiving.
Next up: Dallas (3-8) is slated to play at Baltimore (6-4) at 4 p.m. on Monday.
➜ Jihad Ward (former Illini), Ravens: The defensive end is on the COVID-19/reserve list ahead of Wednesday’s 2:40 p.m. game at Pittsburgh (10-0).
Next up: After Wednesday afternoon’s game, Baltimore (6-4) is scheduled to host the Cowboys (3-8) at 7:05 p.m. next Tuesday.
➜ Tavon Wilson (former Illini), Colts: The safety played in 29 snaps — 16 on special teams and 13 on defense — and made one tackle in the Colts’ 45-26 home loss to the Titans on Sunday.
Next up: Indianapolis (7-4) is slated to play at Houston (4-7) at noon on Sunday.