➜ Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs: The offensive lineman started at left guard for the sixth straight game, helping the Chiefs to a 22-16 home win on Sunday night against Denver. He played in all 64 offensive snaps.
Next up: The Chiefs (11-1) are set to play at Miami (8-4) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins: The safety played for 21 special-teams snaps, but didn’t record any tackles against his former team during Miami’s 19-7 home win against the Bengals on Sunday.
Next up: The Dolphins (8-4) welcome in Kansas City (11-1) for a noon kickoff on Sunday.
➜ Justin Hardee (former Illini), Saints: The cornerback is on injured reserve and didn’t play during the Saints’ 21-16 win at Atlanta on Sunday.
Next up: New Orleans (10-2) is scheduled to play at Philadelphia (3-8-1) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Ted Karras (former Illini), Dolphins: The offensive lineman started his 12th straight game at center and played in all 70 offensive snaps during the Dolphins’ 19-7 home win against Cincinnati on Sunday.
Next up: Miami (8-4) is set to host the Chiefs (11-1) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Corey Liuget (former Illini), Texans: The defensive tackle made one tackle and played in 22 snaps — 18 on defense and four on special teams — during Houston’s 26-20 home loss to Indianapolis on Sunday.
Next up: The Texans (4-8) are set to play at Chicago (5-7) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Justin March (Danville), Cowboys: The linebacker and his teammates will play the Ravens in Baltimore at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday.
Next up: After Tuesday’s game, Dallas (3-8) plays at Cincinnati (2-9-1) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Chase McLaughlin (former Illini), Jaguars: The kicker made a 22-yard field goal, but missed a 62-yard attempt and went 1 of 2 on his extra-point attempts during Jacksonville’s 27-24 overtime loss at Minnesota on Sunday.
Next up: Jacksonville (1-11) is slated to host Tennessee (8-4) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans: The starting linebacker played 48 snaps, but didn’t make a tackle during the Texans’ 26-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday.
Next up: Houston (4-8) is slated to play at Chicago (5-7) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Bills: The linebacker is on injured reserve and didn’t play during Buffalo’s 34-24 win against the 49ers on Monday night in Glendale, Ariz.
Next up: Buffalo (9-3) is scheduled to host Pittsburgh (11-1) at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Trent Sherfield (Danville), Cardinals: The wide receiver recovered a fumble and made a tackle on special teams during Arizona’s 38-28 home loss to the Rams on Sunday.
Next up: The Cardinals (6-6) will be playing at the New York Giants (5-7) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars: The defensive end started and made four tackles, including two sacks, during Jacksonville’s 27-24 overtime loss at Minnesota on Sunday.
Next up: Jacksonville (1-11) is set to host Tennessee (8-4) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys: The wide receiver and his teammates are set to play at Baltimore at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday.
Next up: After Tuesday’s game, Dallas (3-8) plays at Cincinnati (2-9-1) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Jihad Ward (former Illini), Ravens: The defensive end is off the COVID-19/reserve list and could play Tuesday night when the Ravens host the Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. He did not play in Baltimore’s 19-14 loss at Pittsburgh last Wednesday.
Next up: After Tuesday’s game, Baltimore (6-5) is scheduled to play the Browns (9-3) in Cleveland at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.
➜ Tavon Wilson (former Illini), Colts: The safety started his first game with the Colts and made four tackles while playing 61 snaps during Indianapolis’ 26-20 win at Houston on Sunday.
Next up: Indianapolis (8-4) is set to play at Las Vegas (7-5) at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.