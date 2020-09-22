Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs: The offensive lineman played in five snaps on special teams and committed a false start penalty during Kansas City’s 23-20 overtime road win against the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday.
➜ Next up: The Chiefs (2-0) visit Baltimore for a 7:15 p.m. game next Monday night against the Ravens (2-0).
Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins: The safety was inactive for the second straight game as the Dolphins lost 31-28 on Sunday at home against the Bills.
➜ Next up: Miami (0-2) is set to play at Jacksonville (1-1) at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday.
Justin Hardee (former Illini), Saints: The cornerback and and his team didn’t leave Las Vegas with a win Monday night, falling 34-24 to the Raiders.
➜ Next up: The Saints (1-1) will return to New Orleans for a 7:20 p.m. home game against the Packers (2-0) on Sunday.
Ted Karras (former Illini), Dolphins: The center started for the second straight game and played all 75 offensive snaps, but Miami lost 31-28 at home against Buffalo on Sunday.
➜ Next up: The Dolphins (0-2) have a quick turnaround, playing at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday with a road game against the Jaguars (1-1).
Justin March (Danville), Cowboys: The linebacker made one tackle and played 22 special teams snaps during the Cowboys’ 40-39 home win against the Falcons on Sunday.
➜ Next up: Dallas (1-1) travels to play at Seattle 2-0) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans: The linebacker started, but did not record a tackle while playing 50 plays during Houston’s 33-16 home loss against Baltimore on Sunday.
➜ Next up: The Texans (0-2) will try to snap their winless start when they play at Pittsburgh (2-0) on Sunday.
Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Bills: The linebacker was inactive in Sunday’s 31-28 road win against the Dolphins.
➜ Next up: Buffalo (2-0) looks to keep its spot atop the AFC East when it hosts the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) at noon on Sunday.
Trent Sherfield (Danville), Cardinals: The wide receiver played in 20 snaps — 15 on special teams and five on offense — during Arizona’s 30-15 home win against the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Sherfield did not have a catch, but did make one tackle.
➜ Next up: The Cardinals (2-0) host the Lions (0-2) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars: The defensive end compiled one tackle and played in 25 snaps during the Jaguars’ 33-30 road loss against the Titans on Sunday.
➜ Next up: Jacksonville (1-1) is slated to host Miami (0-2) at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday.
Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys: The wide receiver made one tackle and played in 19 special teams snaps during the Cowboys’ 40-39 home win against Atlanta on Sunday.
➜ Next up: The Cowboys (1-1) hit the road to play at Seattle (2-0) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
Jihad Ward (former Illini), Ravens: The defensive tackle made two tackles and played on 21 snaps during the Ravens’ 33-16 road win against the Texans on Sunday.
➜ Next up: Baltimore hosts the Chiefs (2-0) for a 7:15 p.m. showdown next Monday night.
Tavon Wilson (former Illini), Colts: The safety played on 18 snaps, with 15 on special teams and three on defense, but didn’t register a tackle during the Colts’ 28-11 home win against the Vikings on Sunday.
➜ Next up: Indianapolis (1-1) hosts the Jets (0-2) at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.