➜ Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs: The offensive lineman and the Chiefs won 34-20 during Monday night’s game at Baltimore.
Next up: The Chiefs (3-0) host New England (2-1) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins: The safety was inactive for the third straight game as the Dolphins won 31-13 last Thursday night at Jacksonville.
Next up: Miami (1-2) is slated to host Seattle (3-0) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Justin Hardee (former Illini), Saints: The cornerback played on 26 special teams snaps and made one tackle while assisting on another during the Saints’ 37-30 home loss to the Packers on Sunday night.
Next up: The Saints (1-2) play at Detroit (1-2) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Ted Karras (former Illini), Dolphins: The center started for the third straight game and played all 61 offensive snaps along with five snaps on special teams during Miami’s 31-13 road win last Thursday night against the Jaguars.
Next up: The Dolphins (1-2) welcome in the Seahawks (3-0) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Justin March (Danville), Cowboys: The linebacker played 22 special teams snaps and assisted on a tackle during the Cowboys’ 38-31 loss at Seattle on Sunday.
Next up: Dallas (1-2) hosts Cleveland (2-1) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans: The linebacker started and made four tackles, including one for loss, but the Texans lost 28-21 at Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Next up: The Texans (0-3) stay home and play Minnesota (0-3) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Hardy Nickerson (former Illini), Vikings: The linebacker was elevated from the practice squad and made one tackle while playing in 56 total snaps — 36 on defense and 20 on special teams — during Minnesota’s 31-30 home loss to the Titans on Sunday.
Next up: The Vikings (0-3) play at the winless Texans (0-3) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Bills: The linebacker was inactive for the second straight game, but the Bills remained undefeated by beating the visiting Rams 35-32 on Sunday.
Next up: Buffalo (3-0) travel to play the Raiders (2-1) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday in Las Vegas.
➜ Trent Sherfield (Danville), Cardinals: The wide receiver played 14 snaps — 13 on special teams and one on offense — during Arizona’s 26-23 home loss to the Lions on Sunday. Sherfield also made one special teams tackle and downed a punt.
Next up: The Cardinals (2-1) play at Carolina (1-2) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars: The defensive end played 13 snaps and didn’t have a tackle for the Jaguars during their 31-13 home loss last Thursday night against Miami.
Next up: Jacksonville (1-2) travels to play at Cincinnati (0-2-1) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys: The wide receiver played on 19 special teams snaps, but didn’t record any stats during Dallas’ 38-31 road loss against the Seahawks on Sunday.
Next up: The Cowboys (1-2) host the Browns (2-1) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Jihad Ward (former Illini), Ravens: The defensive tackle and the Ravens lost 34-20 during Monday night’s home game against the Chiefs.
Next up: Baltimore (2-1) plays at The Washington Football Team (1-2) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Tavon Wilson (former Illini), Colts: The safety made four tackles, including two for loss, in 37 snaps of action during the Colts’ 36-7 home win against the Jets on Sunday.
Next up: Indianapolis (2-1) hits the road to play against the undefeated Bears (3-0) at noon on Sunday in Chicago.