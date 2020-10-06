Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs
The offensive lineman and the Chiefs won 26-10 during Monday night’s game at New England. Next up: The Chiefs (4-0) host the Raiders (2-2) at noon on Sunday.
Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins
The safety — who made his Dolphins’ debut on Sunday against Seattle after missing the first three weeks because of a pectoral injury — played on 21 special-teams snaps. The host Dolphins, however, lost 31-23 to the undefeated Seahawks. Next up: Miami (1-3) is set to play at San Francisco (2-2) at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.
Justin Hardee (former Illini), Saints
The cornerback played 18 special teams snaps, but didn’t record any tackles, during the Saints’ 35-29 road win against the Lions on Sunday. Next up: The Saints (2-2) host the Chargers (1-3) at 7:15 p.m. next Monday.
Ted Karras (former Illini), Dolphins
The center made his fourth straight start for the Dolphins, playing in all 71 offensive snaps in Miami’s 31-23 home loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. Next up: The Dolphins (1-3) travel to the Bay Area for a game against the San Francisco 49ers (2-2) at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.
Justin March (Danville), Cowboys
The linebacker played on 20 special-teams snaps, but didn’t record a tackle, during the Cowboys’ 49-38 home loss to the Browns on Sunday. Next up: Dallas (1-3) will try to end its two-game losing skid at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday with a home game against the Giants (0-4).
Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans
The linebacker shined in his fourth consecutive start, recording four tackles and two sacks, but the Texans are still searching for their first win after Sunday’s 31-23 home loss to the Vikings. Next up: The Texans (0-4) are slated to host Jacksonville (1-3) at noon on Sunday.
Hardy Nickerson (former Illini), Vikings
The linebacker started his first game with the Vikings, but didn’t make a tackle and only played nine total defensive snaps during Minnesota’s 31-23 road win against the Texans on Sunday. Next up: The Vikings (1-3) travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks at 7:20 p.m. Sunday.
Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Bills
The linebacker was inactive for the third straight game, but the Bills stayed undefeated with a 30-23 road win against the Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas. Next up: Buffalo (4-0) is scheduled to play at Tennessee (3-0) at noon on Sunday.
Trent Sherfield (Danville), Cardinals
The wide receiver played 15 special-teams snaps, but didn't have a tackle during Arizona’s 31-21 loss at Carolina on Sunday. Next up: The Cardinals (2-2) will play at the struggling New York Jets (0-4) at noon on Sunday.
Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars
The defensive end compiled three tackles, including one for loss, during Jacksonville’s 33-25 road loss to the Bengals on Sunday. Next up: Jacksonville (1-3) stays on the road for a game against Houston (0-4) at noon on Sunday.
Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys
The wide receiver played in 13 snaps — 11 on special teams and two on offense — during Dallas’ 49-38 home loss against Cleveland on Sunday. Next up: The Cowboys (1-3) welcome in the winless New York Giants (0-4) for a 3:25 p.m. home game on Sunday.
Jihad Ward (former Illini), Ravens
The defensive tackle played for 39 snaps during the Ravens’ 31-17 win at Washington, but didn't have any tackles. Next up: Baltimore (3-1) is set to host Cincinnati (1-2-1) at noon on Sunday.
Tavon Wilson (former Illini), Colts
The safety played in 15 special-teams snaps, but didn't have any tackles during the Colts’ 19-11 road win against the Bears on Sunday. Next up: Indianapolis (3-1) is slated to play at Cleveland (3-1) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.