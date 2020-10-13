Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs
The offensive lineman played on four special-teams snaps during the Chiefs’ 40-32 home loss to the Raiders on Sunday. Next up: The Chiefs (4-1) are scheduled to play at Buffalo (4-0) at 4 p.m. next Monday.
Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins
The safety played 22 special-teams snaps and rushed for 1 yard by converting a fourth down on a fake punt as the visiting Dolphins cruised by San Francisco 43-17 on Sunday. Next up: Miami (2-3) returns home to face the New York Jets (0-5) at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.
Justin Hardee (former Illini), Saints
The cornerback and the host Saints won a 30-27 overtime thriller on Monday night at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. Next up: New Orleans (3-2) is off next week.
Ted Karras (former Illini), Dolphins
The center started his fifth straight game, helping Miami to a 43-17 road win against the 49ers on Sunday. Karras played all 67 snaps on offense. Next up: The Dolphins (2-3) will try to keep the Jets (0-5) winless when the two teams play at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday in Miami.
Justin March (Danville), Cowboys
The linebacker played on 20 special-teams snaps, but didn’t record a tackle during the Cowboys’ 37-34 home win against the Giants on Sunday. Next up: Dallas (2-3) will try for its second straight win when it hosts Arizona (3-2) at 7:15 p.m. next Monday.
Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans
The linebacker started his fifth straight game, helping the host Texans beat the Jaguars 30-14 on Sunday. Mercilus made his third sack of the season and also recovered a fumble in the win. Next up: Houston (1-4) aims for its first win streak this season when it plays the Tennessee Titans (3-0) in Nashville at noon on Sunday.
Hardy Nickerson (former Illini), Vikings
The linebacker played on 15 special-teams snaps, but didn’t make a tackle during Minnesota’s 27-26 loss at Seattle on Sunday night. Next up: The Vikings (1-4) are set to host the Falcons (0-5) at noon on Sunday.
Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Bills
The linebacker and the Bills (4-0) are set to play at Tennessee (3-0) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Next up: After Tuesday night’s game, the Bills are scheduled to host Kansas City (4-1) at 4 p.m. next Monday.
Trent Sherfield (Danville), Cardinals
The wide receiver caught his first pass of the season during Arizona’s 30-10 road win against the New York Jets on Sunday. Sherfield played on 22 snaps — nine on offense and 13 on special teams — while hauling in one pass for 6 yards and also downing a punt. Next up: The Cardinals (3-2) play at Dallas (2-3) at 7:15 p.m. next Monday.
Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars
The defensive end started his first game of the season and recorded his first sack of the season while playing for 40 snaps, but the Jaguars lost 30-14 at Houston on Sunday. Next up: Jacksonville (1-4) will try to end its four-game skid when it hosts Detroit (1-3) at noon on Sunday.
Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys
The wide receiver was inactive for the Cowboys’ 37-34 home win on Sunday against the Giants. Next up: The Cowboys (2-3) welcome in the Cardinals (3-2) at 7:15 p.m. next Monday.
Jihad Ward (former Illini), Ravens
The defensive end registered one quarterback hurry and played for 28 snaps during the Ravens’ 27-3 home win against Cincinnati on Sunday. Next up: Baltimore (4-1) plays against the Eagles (1-3-1) at noon on Sunday in Philadelphia.
Tavon Wilson (former Illini), Colts
The safety made one tackle and played for nine snaps in the Colts’ 32-23 loss at Cleveland on Sunday. Next up: Indianapolis (3-2) is set to host Cincinnati (1-3-1) at noon on Sunday.