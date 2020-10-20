Trent Sherfield game action
Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield makes a tackle on special teams against Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during Monday night's game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Sherfield, a Danville High School graduate, and the Cardinals put together a convincing 38-10 victory to improve to 4-2 on the season.

 Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News
Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs

The offensive lineman played as a reserve during Kansas City’s 26-17 victory at Buffalo on Monday. Next up: The Chiefs (5-1) travel to Denver for a 3:25 p.m. game with the Broncos (2-3) on Sunday.

Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins

The safety played in 25 snaps — 24 on special teams and one on defense — and made one tackle during Miami’s 24-0 home win against the Jets on Sunday. Next up: Miami (3-3) is off this weekend.

Justin Hardee (former Illini), Saints

The cornerback and his teammates were off this weekend. Next up: New Orleans (3-2) returns to host the Panthers (3-3) at noon on Sunday.

Ted Karras (former Illini), Dolphins

The center started his sixth straight game, helping the Dolphins win 24-0 at home against the Jets on Sunday. Karras played in all 56 plays on offense, with Miami collecting 302 yards of total offense, and played on four special-teams plays as well. Next up: The Dolphins (3-3), who own a two-game winning streak, are off this weekend.

Justin March (Danville), Cowboys:

The linebacker and his teammates lost 38-10 during Monday night’s home game against the Cardinals. Next up: Dallas (2-4) is set to play at the Washington Football Team (1-5) at noon on Sunday.

Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans

The linebacker didn’t start, but played in 40 snaps during Houston’s 42-36 overtime road loss to the Titans on Sunday. He didn’t register a tackle and made one quarterback hit. Next up: Houston (1-5) is slated to host Green Bay (4-1) at noon on Sunday.

Hardy Nickerson (former Illini), Vikings

The linebacker played on 19 special-teams plays, making two tackles and forcing a fumble, but the host Vikings lost 40-23 at home on Sunday to the Falcons. Next up: The Vikings (1-5) are off this weekend.

Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Bills

The linebacker is on injured reserve because of a quadriceps injury. Next up: The Bills (4-2) are scheduled to hit the road and play against the Jets (0-6) at noon on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Trent Sherfield (Danville), Cardinals

The wide receiver and the Cardinals rolled to a 38-10 win during Monday night’s game in Dallas. Next up: The Cardinals (4-2) are home for a 3:05 p.m. kickoff on Sunday against the unbeaten Seahawks (5-0).

Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars

The defensive end didn’t start, but played in 64 snaps and made two tackles, including one quarterback hit, during Jacksonville’s 34-16 home loss to the Lions on Sunday. Next up: Jacksonville (1-5) travels to Los Angeles to play the Chargers (1-4) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys

The wide receiver and the Cowboys lost 38-10 on Monday night at home against Arizona. Next up: Dallas (2-4) plays at the Washington Football Team (1-5) at noon on Sunday.

Jihad Ward (former Illini), Ravens

The defensive end played in only 20 snaps, but made two tackles, posted his first sack of the season and also had a quarterback hit during Baltimore’s 30-28 win at Philadelphia on Sunday. Next up: Baltimore (5-1) is off this weekend.

Tavon Wilson (former Illini), Colts

The safety played in 15 special-teams snaps and made one special teams tackle as the Colts rallied for a 31-27 home win against the Bengals on Sunday. Next up: Indianapolis (4-2) is off this weekend.