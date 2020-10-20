Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs
The offensive lineman played as a reserve during Kansas City’s 26-17 victory at Buffalo on Monday. Next up: The Chiefs (5-1) travel to Denver for a 3:25 p.m. game with the Broncos (2-3) on Sunday.
Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins
The safety played in 25 snaps — 24 on special teams and one on defense — and made one tackle during Miami’s 24-0 home win against the Jets on Sunday. Next up: Miami (3-3) is off this weekend.
Justin Hardee (former Illini), Saints
The cornerback and his teammates were off this weekend. Next up: New Orleans (3-2) returns to host the Panthers (3-3) at noon on Sunday.
Ted Karras (former Illini), Dolphins
The center started his sixth straight game, helping the Dolphins win 24-0 at home against the Jets on Sunday. Karras played in all 56 plays on offense, with Miami collecting 302 yards of total offense, and played on four special-teams plays as well. Next up: The Dolphins (3-3), who own a two-game winning streak, are off this weekend.
Justin March (Danville), Cowboys:
The linebacker and his teammates lost 38-10 during Monday night’s home game against the Cardinals. Next up: Dallas (2-4) is set to play at the Washington Football Team (1-5) at noon on Sunday.
Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans
The linebacker didn’t start, but played in 40 snaps during Houston’s 42-36 overtime road loss to the Titans on Sunday. He didn’t register a tackle and made one quarterback hit. Next up: Houston (1-5) is slated to host Green Bay (4-1) at noon on Sunday.
Hardy Nickerson (former Illini), Vikings
The linebacker played on 19 special-teams plays, making two tackles and forcing a fumble, but the host Vikings lost 40-23 at home on Sunday to the Falcons. Next up: The Vikings (1-5) are off this weekend.
Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Bills
The linebacker is on injured reserve because of a quadriceps injury. Next up: The Bills (4-2) are scheduled to hit the road and play against the Jets (0-6) at noon on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.
Trent Sherfield (Danville), Cardinals
The wide receiver and the Cardinals rolled to a 38-10 win during Monday night’s game in Dallas. Next up: The Cardinals (4-2) are home for a 3:05 p.m. kickoff on Sunday against the unbeaten Seahawks (5-0).
Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars
The defensive end didn’t start, but played in 64 snaps and made two tackles, including one quarterback hit, during Jacksonville’s 34-16 home loss to the Lions on Sunday. Next up: Jacksonville (1-5) travels to Los Angeles to play the Chargers (1-4) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys
The wide receiver and the Cowboys lost 38-10 on Monday night at home against Arizona. Next up: Dallas (2-4) plays at the Washington Football Team (1-5) at noon on Sunday.
Jihad Ward (former Illini), Ravens
The defensive end played in only 20 snaps, but made two tackles, posted his first sack of the season and also had a quarterback hit during Baltimore’s 30-28 win at Philadelphia on Sunday. Next up: Baltimore (5-1) is off this weekend.
Tavon Wilson (former Illini), Colts
The safety played in 15 special-teams snaps and made one special teams tackle as the Colts rallied for a 31-27 home win against the Bengals on Sunday. Next up: Indianapolis (4-2) is off this weekend.