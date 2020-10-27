Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs
The offensive lineman started his first NFL game, filling in at left guard. He played all 51 offensive snaps and also saw time on eight special-teams snaps during the Chiefs’ 43-16 road win against the Broncos on Sunday. Next up: The AFC West-leading Chiefs (6-1) are set to host the winless New York Jets (0-7) at noon on Sunday.
Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins
The safety and his Miami teammates were off this weekend. Next up: Miami (3-3) will try for its third straight win when it hosts the Los Angeles Rams (5-2) at noon on Sunday.
Justin Hardee (former Illini), Saints
The cornerback saw action on 17 special-teams snaps, but didn’t record a tackle during the Saints’ 27-24 home win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Next up: New Orleans (4-2) heads to Chicago to play the Bears (5-2) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
Ted Karras (former Illini), Dolphins
The offensive lineman and his Miami teammates were off this weekend. Next up: The Dolphins (3-3) return home to face the Rams (5-2) at noon on Sunday.
Justin March (Danville), Cowboys
The linebacker played in 15 special-teams snaps and made one tackle during the Cowboys’ 25-3 loss at Washington on Sunday. Next up: Dallas (2-5) will try to avoid its third straight loss when it travels to Philadelphia to face the Eagles (2-4-1) at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.
Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans
The linebacker started and played 39 snaps, making one tackle, but Houston lost 35-20 at home to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Next up: Houston (1-6) is off this upcoming weekend.
Hardy Nickerson (former Illini), Vikings
The linebacker and his teammates were off this weekend. Next up: The Vikings (1-5) will play at the rival Packers (5-1) at noon on Sunday.
Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Bills
The linebacker is on injured reserve because of a quadriceps injury and missed his sixth straight game on Sunday, an 18-10 road win by the Bills against the New York Jets. Next up: The Bills (5-2) are slated to host the New England Patriots (2-4) at noon on Sunday.
Trent Sherfield (Danville), Cardinals
The wide receiver played on 16 snaps — 15 on special teams and one on offense — during Arizona’s comeback 37-34 overtime home win against the Seahawks on Sunday night. Sherfield didn’t record a tackle or make a reception in the Cardinals’ win against the previously-unbeaten Seahawks. Next up: The Cardinals (5-2) are off this upcoming weekend.
Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars
The defensive end made two tackles, including half of a sack, and registered two quarterback hits while playing 44 snaps during Jacksonville’s 39-29 road loss against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Next up: Jacksonville (1-6) is off this upcoming weekend.
Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys
The wide receiver was inactive during the Cowboys’ 25-3 loss at Washington on Sunday. Next up: Dallas (2-5) goes on the road to play the Eagles (2-4-1) at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.
Jihad Ward (former Illini), Ravens
The defensive end and his teammates were off this weekend. Next up: Baltimore (5-1) is set to host Pittsburgh (6-0) at noon on Sunday.
Tavon Wilson (former Illini), Colts
The safety and his teammates were off this weekend. Next up: Indianapolis (4-2) returns to play at the Lions (3-3) at noon on Sunday in Detroit.