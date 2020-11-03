Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs
The offensive lineman started his second straight game at left guard, helping Kansas City roll to a 35-9 home win against the New York Jets on Sunday. He played for 64 snaps as the Chiefs compiled 496 yards of total offense. Next up: The Chiefs (7-1) stay in Kansas City to host the Panthers (3-5) at noon on Sunday.
Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins
The safety played in 27 snaps, all on special teams, and made one tackle to go along with downing a punt during Miami’s 28-17 home win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Next up: The Dolphins (4-3) vie for their fourth straight win when they play at Arizona (5-2) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
Justin Hardee (former Illini), Saints
The cornerback played in 16 special-teams snaps, making one tackle and assisting on another tackle, during the Saints’ 26-23 overtime road win on Sunday against the Bears. Next up: New Orleans (5-2) is scheduled to play at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday at Tampa Bay (6-2).
Ted Karras (former Illini), Dolphins
The offensive lineman started his seventh straight game at center, playing all 49 snaps and also four snaps on special teams during Miami’s 28-17 home win against the Rams on Sunday. Next up: The Dolphins (4-3) play at Arizona (5-2) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
Justin March (Danville), Cowboys
The linebacker played on 15 special-teams snaps, but didn’t record a tackle during the Cowboys’ 23-9 road loss to the Eagles on Sunday night. Next up: Dallas (2-6) will try to avoid its fourth straight loss when it hosts Pittsburgh (7-0) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans
The linebacker and his teammates were off this weekend. Next up: Houston (1-6) travels to play at Jacksonville (1-6) at noon on Sunday.
Hardy Nickerson (former Illini), Vikings
The linebacker played for 13 special-teams snaps, making one tackle and downing one punt, as the visiting Vikings ended a two-game losing streak with a 28-22 win at Green Bay on Sunday. Next up: The Vikings (2-5) will vie for their first winning streak this season when they host the Lions (3-4) at noon on Sunday.
Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Bills
The linebacker is on injured reserve because of a quadriceps injury. The Bills won 24-21 at New England on Sunday. Next up: The Bills (6-2) are set to host the Seahawks (6-1) at noon on Sunday in a matchup of two first-place teams.
Trent Sherfield (Danville), Cardinals
The wide receiver and his teammates were off this weekend. Next up: The Cardinals (5-2) return to host Miami (4-3) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars
The defensive end and his teammates were off this weekend. Next up: Jacksonville (1-6) is set to host the Texans (1-6) at noon on Sunday.
Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys
The wide receiver was inactive for his fourth straight game in Sunday night’s 23-9 loss at Philadelphia. Next up: The Cowboys (2-6) host the Steelers (7-0) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
Jihad Ward (former Illini), Ravens
The defensive end was inactive during the Ravens’ 28-24 home loss to the Steelers on Sunday. Next up: Baltimore (5-2) is slated to play at Indianapolis (5-2) at noon on Sunday.
Tavon Wilson (former Illini), Colts
The safety played for two special-teams snaps and made one tackle during the Colts’ 41-21 win at Detroit on Sunday. Next up: Indianapolis (5-2) is set to host the Ravens (5-2) at noon on Sunday.