➜ Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs: The offensive lineman started his third straight game at left guard, playing all 62 offensive snaps and seven special-teams snaps during the Chiefs’ 33-31 home win against the Panthers on Sunday.
Next up: The Chiefs (8-1) and their four-game win streak are off this upcoming weekend.
➜ Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins: The safety played on 22 special-teams snaps, but didn’t record a tackle during Miami’s 34-31 win at Arizona on Sunday.
Next up: The Dolphins (5-3) host the Chargers (2-6) at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Justin Hardee (former Illini), Saints: The cornerback is on injured reserve with a groin injury and did not play during the Saints’ 38-3 win at Tampa Bay on Sunday night.
Next up: New Orleans (6-2) hosts San Francisco (4-5) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Ted Karras (former Illini), Dolphins: The offensive lineman started his eighth straight game at center during the Dolphins’ 34-31 road win against Arizona on Sunday. Karras played all 61 snaps on offense and six special teams snaps.
➜ Corey Liuget (former Illini), Texans: The defensive tackle played in his first game with the Texans, seeing action in 13 snaps. He did not, however, record a tackle during Houston’s 27-25 win at Jacksonville on Sunday.
Next up: Houston (2-6) hits the road to play the Browns (5-3) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Justin March (Danville), Cowboys: The linebacker played in 17 special-teams snaps, but didn’t record a tackle during the Cowboys’ 24-19 home loss to the unbeaten Steelers on Sunday.
➜ Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans: The starting linebacker didn’t play in Sunday’s 27-25 road win against the Jaguars because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
➜ Hardy Nickerson (former Illini), Vikings: The linebacker played 18 snaps on special teams, but didn’t make a tackle in the Vikings’ 34-20 home win against the Lions on Sunday.
Next up: Minnesota (3-5) plays at Chicago (5-4) at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.
➜ Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Bills: The linebacker played seven snaps on special teams but had no tackles during the Bills’ 44-34 home win against the Seahawks on Sunday.
Next up: The Bills (7-2) play at Arizona (5-3) at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Trent Sherfield (Danville), Cardinals: The wide receiver played in 14 snaps — one on offense and 13 on special teams — but didn’t record a catch or make a tackle during Arizona’s 34-31 home loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
Next up: The Cardinals (5-3) host the Bills (7-2) at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars: The defensive end played 39 snaps, making one tackle and one quarterback hit, but the Jaguars lost 27-25 to the Texans at home on Sunday.
Next up: Jacksonville (1-7) plays at Green Bay (6-2) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys: The wide receiver was inactive during Dallas’ 24-19 home loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.
➜ Jihad Ward (former Illini), Ravens: The defensive end was inactive during Baltimore’s 24-10 win at Indianapolis on Sunday.
Next up: Baltimore (6-2) is slated to play at New England (3-5) at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Tavon Wilson (former Illini), Colts: The safety was inactive during the Colts’ 24-10 home loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
Next up: Indianapolis (5-3) plays at Tennessee (6-2) at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday.