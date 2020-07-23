MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One month after West Virginia sophomore safety Kerry Martin Jr. took to Twitter detailing allegations of a series of insensitive remarks from defensive coordinator Vic Koenning, the Mountaineers and Koenning agreed to a mutual separation Wednesday. Koenning was previously defensive coordinator at Illinois from 2010-11 and interim head coach after Ron Zook’s firing in 2011.
“This mutual separation is in the best interest of our football program,” West Virginia athletic director and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons said in an official release. “Coach (Neil) Brown and I have set high expectations for our coaches, staff and student-athletes, and it is that culture that will allow us to compete for championships. We are moving forward as a program, and our coaches, staff and student-athletes have my complete confidence and support.”
Koenning was initially placed on administrative leave following Martin’s allegations. The most recent incident came in a position group meeting on June 22 when Martin, who is Black, said Koenning detailed a conversation he had with his son addressing the protests against police violence happening across the country.
“His exact words were, ‘If people did not want to get tear gassed or push (sic) back by the police then they shouldn’t be outside protesting,’” Martin detailed in a lengthy note posted to Twitter the next day. “I then spoke up instantly and asked what he meant by that, and he couldn’t give a straight answer.”
Martin also mentioned an earlier incident in June after the West Virginia players returned to campus for summer workouts. Martin said he made a technique mistake and Koenning called him “retarded.”
“I have family members that are actually mentally ill, and for him to say that hurt me because it was an action we could fix,” Martin’s note read. “Especially in that situation because I never was taught what to do in the situation I was in.”
Religion and politics were also subjects Koenning discussed with his players. According to Martin, Koenning found out last fall Martin had converted his religious beliefs and gave him a “a book about how to find Christ” and read scriptures to him out of his FCS bible. One team meeting saw Koenning allegedly speak about President Donald Trump and how the president should “build the wall and keep Hispanics out of the country.”
Koenning issued a public apology after he was placed on administrative leave last month saying his words and actions were not meant to be offensive or insensitive. He apologized again Wednesday after his separation from the West Virginia program.
“I remain apologetic to anyone who perceived something I said or did as hurtful,” Koenning’s recent statement read. “That was never my intent. I wish to thank all the current and former players, coaches and colleagues — of all different ethnicities and backgrounds — whose support and encouragement have been invaluable to me and my family. I am relieved the process is over but will be forever changed by the experience.
“Personally, I’d love to get back to coaching our guys, but I know that doing so would create additional scrutiny and lingering distractions for our program. Taking all this into consideration, we have come to this mutual decision to separate. I will always be grateful for the relationships formed with so many players, coaches and WVU supporters. I am not done coaching. I remain passionate about leading young men and look forward to the next coaching chapter in my life. I wish nothing but the best for all Mountaineers.”
Koenning had two years and $1,074,059 remaining on his contract at West Virginia. His separation calls for him to be paid $591,451 during the course of the next 19 months.
Koenning followed Brown from Troy to West Virginia ahead of the 2019 season. He had spent the previous four seasons with the Trojans — his second stint at Troy after coaching there from 2003-04 — as Brown’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Koenning also had stops at North Carolina (2012-14), his alma mater Kansas State (2009), Clemson (2005-08), Wyoming (1997-2002) and Memphis (1986-1996).
Koenning was the head coach at Wyoming from 2000-02 and compiled a 5-29 record in his three seasons. He was 1-0 as Illinois’ interim coach, lading the Illini to a 20-14 victory against UCLA in the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl.
“As I’ve stated previously, I care deeply about Vic and every player, coach, staff member and administrator who touches our program,” Brown said in a statement. “This decision was not made lightly and both parties agree that it places us in the best position to positively move forward. Vic has meant a lot to this program over the past 18 months and to me, personally, for our time together both here and at Troy University.
“I know that Vic will find continued success as a coach. However, Vic and I both reached the conclusion that the current circumstances make continuing in his role as Defensive Coordinator challenging. At the end of the day, we all — Vic included — want what is best for our program.”