Illinois football signed 12 players this past December during the early signing period.
One of the commits Lovie Smith landed early in the Class of 2020, Jadon Thompson, didn't end up signing with the Illini two months ago, with speculation centering around the fact he would sign with Illinois in February.
But it doesn't look like the receiver from Naperville Central will do that, either.
Thompson announced a commitment to Cincinnati on Tuesday afternoon, with the four-star recruit doing so via an announcement on his Instagram page.
Thompson, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound receiver who started his high school career at Chicago Marist before transferring to Naperville Central prior to his senior season, was the lone in-state player to stay committed to the Illini through the early signing period.
Of the 12 players Lovie Smith and his staff signed in December, all recruits are from outside Illinois. The next day to sign players is Wednesday.
Thompson committed to the Illini in April 2019.
"They’ve got a new facility coming,” Thompson said at the time of Illinois. “They’ve got new players coming. The 2019 class, they did a really good job with that. I just see it as going in the right direction.”