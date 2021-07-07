CHAMPAIGN — Former Illinois guard Steve Lanter has donated $2.5 million to the expansion and renovation of the Ubben Basketball Complex, the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Lanter’s gift takes the DIA to $22 million raised toward the $40 million project.
“I grew up as a kid from a small town in southern Illinois, who followed the Illini from childhood,” Lanter said in a statement. “I often think back on my decision to attend Illinois and know my life was forever enriched based on my student-athlete experiences at Illinois. Playing for the state university, and for Lou Henson, catapulted my young business career.
“In the ensuing years after graduation, I started my delivery business and went calling on banks all around the state of Illinois. All they wanted to do was talk about Illinois basketball. People still remember and tell Illinois stories about Eddie (Johnson) hitting the game-winner to beat Magic (Johnson) and Michigan State in 1979, when they were No. 1 in the country and we were No. 3.”
Lanter played at Illinois from in the late 1970s and was part of Henson’s second recruiting class. He is now the CEO and founder of Lanter Delivery Systems in St. Louis and teamed up with fellow former Illini Larry Lubin in 2018 to create a fund to provide scholarships for Illinois basketball players wishing to return to the university and complete their undergraduate degrees.
The men’s basketball locker room and ready room at State Farm Center, in addition to the head men’s basketball coach’s office, at Ubben will be named for Lanter’s gift.
“We are incredibly grateful to Steve for his lifelong dedication to Illinois basketball,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “He and his family have long appreciated the life-changing experience he received as a Fighting Illini. By creating the scholarship in honor of Lou and Mary Henson and now providing this generous gift to improve Ubben, he is living the values of the Illinois family. His support is enhancing the opportunity for future generations of Fighting Illini and ensuring the future of Illinois basketball as one of the elite programs in the country.”
The expansion of Ubben will add almost 40,000 square feet to the existing structure in addition to the renovation of significant portions of the building. Two new half courts will be added to both the men’s and women’s practice spaces along with new coaches’ offices, a new strength and conditioning addition, a state-of-the-art sports medicine area and larger locker rooms and player lounges.
“We talk about ‘Illini for Life,’ and Steve Lanter embodies that philosophy,” men’s coach Brad Underwood said. “He wore the jersey, and his commitment to the program has continued long past his playing days. The University of Illinois and Illini basketball mean a great deal to him, and through his generosity, he is allowing us to provide a world-class experience.”