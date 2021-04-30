PEORIA — Kendrick Green's wait to join a professional football team is over.
Illinois' All-American guard was drafted Friday night by the Pittsburgh Steelers, taken in the third round at No. 87 overall.
Green is the seventh Illini offensive lineman drafted since 2009, joining the likes of Nick Allegretti in 2019 and Ted Karras in 2016. Allegretti was the most recent Illinois athlete drafted prior to Green.
Green made 33 starts on the offensive line — occasionally shifting from left guard to center as required — in his four-year Illini career after initially joining the program in 2017 as a defensive lineman. For his senior season of 2020, Green was named a USA Today second-team All-American and an All-Big Ten first-teamer by the Associated Press and the league's coaches and media.
Green is the eighth player in Illini football history drafted by the Steelers, and the most recent since defensive back Terry Hawthorne in 2013.
Green was the fifth guard and 19th offensive lineman selected in this year's draft. On the guard front, he followed USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker (14th; New York Jets), Clemson's Jackson Carman (46th; Cincinnati Bengals), Notre Dame's Aaron Banks (48th; San Francisco 49ers) and Ohio State's Wyatt Davis (86th; Minnesota Vikings).
Should Green eventually play in an NFL game, he'll be the seventh Peoria High graduate in league history to achieve that feat, according to Pro Football Reference. The last was tackle Darryl Ashmore with four teams between 1993 and 2001.