➜ Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs: The offensive lineman played five snaps — one on offense and four on special teams — during Kansas City’s 34-28 road win against the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday night.
Next up: The Chiefs (10-4) are scheduled to host Pittsburgh (7-6-1) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins: The safety played in 24 snaps, all on special teams, during Miami’s 31-24 home win against the Jets this past Sunday. Fejedelem didn’t register a tackle and lost a fumble on a fake punt attempt.
Next up: The Dolphins (7-7) will aim for their seventh straight win when Miami plays at New Orleans (7-7) at 7:15 p.m. next Monday.
➜ Kendrick Green (former Illini), Steelers: The offensive lineman started at center and played all 49 offensive snaps during Pittsburgh’s 19-13 home win against the Titans this past Sunday. Pittsburgh compiled only 168 yards of total offense.
Next up: The Steelers (7-6-1) travel to play at Kansas City (10-4) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Justin Hardee (former Illini), Jets: The cornerback didn’t play during this past Sunday’s 31-24 loss at Miami after landing on the Jets’ Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Next up: The Jets (3-11) will try to end a three-game losing skid when they host the Jaguars (2-12) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Nate Hobbs (former Illini), Raiders: The cornerback did not play during Monday night’s 16-14 win at Cleveland after landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier on Monday afternoon.
Next up: Las Vegas (7-7) is slated to host Denver (7-7) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Ted Karras (former Illini), Patriots: The offensive lineman started at center and played all 68 offensive snaps for New England during its 27-17 loss at Indianapolis this past Saturday. The Patriots racked up 365 yards of total offense in the loss that ended their seven-game win streak.
Next up: The Patriots (9-5) are slated to host the Bills (8-6) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Chase McLaughlin (former Illini), Browns: The kicker made both of his extra point attempts, but he missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt during Cleveland’s 16-14 home loss to the Raiders on Monday night.
Next up: Cleveland (7-7) is slated to play at Green Bay (11-3) at 3:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.
➜ Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Packers: The defensive end is on injured reserve because of a biceps injury.
➜ Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Jets: The linebacker played in 27 snaps — 25 on special teams and two on offense — and did not make a tackle during New York’s 31-24 loss at Miami this past Sunday.
Next up: The Jets (3-11) will host Jacksonville (2-12) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Trent Sherfield (Danville), 49ers: The wide receiver played 19 snaps — five on offense and 14 on special teams — during San Francisco’s 31-13 home win against the Falcons this past Sunday. He was targeted once in the passing game, but did not make a catch.
Next up: The 49ers (8-6) will aim for their third consecutive win on Thursday night when they play at Tennessee (9-5) at 7:20 p.m.
➜ Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars: The defensive end started and played 48 defensive snaps during Jacksonville’s 30-16 home loss to the Texans. Smoot made five tackles, tied for third-best on the team.
Next up: Jacksonville (2-12) is scheduled to play a road game against the Jets (3-11) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys: The wide receiver played 16 snaps — six on offense and 10 on special teams — during the Cowboys’ 21-6 road win against the Giants this past Sunday. Turner hauled in one reception for six yards as Dallas won its third straight game.
Next up: The Cowboys (10-4) are set to host Washington (6-8) at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Jihad Ward (former Illini), Jaguars: The defensive lineman played 15 snaps — 12 on defense and three on special teams — but did not record any tackles during Jacksonville’s 30-16 home loss to Houston this past Sunday.
Next up: The Jaguars (2-12) will try to end a six-game losing streak at noon on Sunday when they play the Jets (3-11) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
➜ Tavon Wilson (former Illini), 49ers: The veteran safety is on injured reserve because of a foot injury and it’s uncertain if he will return this season.