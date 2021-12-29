➜ Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs: The offensive lineman played 15 snaps — eight on special teams and seven on offense — as the Chiefs rolled to a 36-10 home win against Pittsburgh that clinched an AFC West title.
Next up: The Chiefs (11-4) will play at Cincinnati (9-6) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Christian DiLauro (former Illini), Titans: The offensive lineman played on four special teams snaps in his first NFL game as the Titans beat the 49ers 20-17 last Thursday night at home on a last-second field goal.
Next up: The Titans (10-5) are scheduled to host the Dolphins (8-7) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Milo Eifler (former Illini), Washington: The linebacker played 20 snaps on special teams during Washington’s 56-14 loss at Dallas on Sunday night. He did not record a tackle.
Next up: Washington (6-9) is slated to host the Eagles (8-7) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins: The safety played 20 special teams snaps during the Dolphins’ seventh straight win on Monday night, a 20-3 victory at New Orleans. He did not make a tackle.
Next up: The Dolphins (8-7) are scheduled to play at Tennessee (10-5) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Kendrick Green (former Illini), Steelers: The offensive lineman started at center and played 45 snaps as Pittsburgh lost 36-10 at Kansas City on Sunday. Green made a tackle after the Steelers lost a fumble.
Next up: The Steelers (7-7-1) are set to to host the Browns (7-8-1) at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.
➜ Justin Hardee (former Illini), Jets: The cornerback returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and played 18 snaps — all on special teams — during the Jets’ 26-21 home win against the Jaguars on Sunday. He did not record a tackle.
Next up: The Jets (4-11) will host the Buccaneers (11-4) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Nate Hobbs (former Illini), Raiders: The cornerback returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and played six special teams snaps during Las Vegas’ 17-13 home win against the Broncos on Sunday. He did not make a tackle, but did down a punt.
Next up: Las Vegas (8-7) is set to play at Indianapolis (9-6) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Ted Karras (former Illini), Patriots: The offensive lineman started at left guard and played all 64 offensive snaps for the Patriots during New England’s 33-21 home loss to the Bills on Sunday. New England racked up 288 yards of total offense in its second straight loss.
Next up: The Patriots (9-6) are scheduled to host Jacksonville (2-13) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Chase McLaughlin (former Illini), Browns: The kicker tested positive for COVID-19 and did not play in the Browns’ 24-22 loss at Green Bay on Christmas.
Next up: Cleveland (7-8) is slated to play at Pittsburgh (7-7-1) at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.
➜ Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Packers: The defensive end is on injured reserve because of a biceps injury and likely out for the season.
➜ Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Jets: The linebacker played in 21 snaps — 18 on special teams and three on defense — and made one tackle during the Jets’ 26-21 home win against Jacksonville on Sunday.
Next up: The Jets (4-11) are set to host Tampa Bay (11-4) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Trent Sherfield (Danville), 49ers: The wide receiver played 24 snaps — 12 on offense and 12 on special teams — during San Francisco’s 20-17 loss last Thursday night at Tennesse. He did not catch a pass, but recorded a tackle and downed a punt on special teams.
Next up: The 49ers (8-7) welcome in the Texans (4-11) for a 3:05 p.m. kickoff on Sunday.
➜ Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars: The defensive end started and played in 53 snaps, making four tackles during a 26-21 road loss to the Jets on Sunday. Smoot also contributed a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.
Next up: Jacksonville (2-13) is scheduled to play at New England (9-6) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys: The wide receiver caught three passes for 82 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown pass, as the Cowboys routed Washington 56-14 at home on Sunday night. Turner played 34 snaps — 13 on offense and 21 on defense — and had a 61-yard reception to highlight his offensive performance.
Next up: The Cowboys (11-4) are scheduled to host the Cardinals (10-5) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Jihad Ward (former Illini), Jaguars: The defensive lineman had one of his most productive games of the season, registering five tackles, including a sack, during Jacksonville’s 26-21 road loss against the Jets on Sunday. Ward played in 36 snaps — 34 on defense and two on special teams.
Next up: The Jaguars (2-13) will make the trip to Gillette Stadium to play the Patriots (9-6) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Tavon Wilson (former Illini), 49ers: The veteran safety is on injured reserve because of a foot injury.