➜ Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs: The backup offensive lineman played six snaps, all on special teams, during Kansas City’s 42-30 win at Philadelphia on Sunday.
Next up: The Chiefs (2-2) will stay home and host Buffalo (3-1) at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game.
➜ Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins: The safety played 25 special teams snaps, but didn’t record a tackle, during Miami’s 27-17 home loss to the Colts on Sunday.
Next up: The Dolphins (1-3) will play at Tampa Bay (3-1) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Kendrick Green (former Illini), Steelers: The rookie started at center for his fourth straight game and played all 60 snaps on offense during Pittsburgh’s 27-17 loss at Green Bay on Sunday. The Steelers only accumulated 282 yards of total offense.
Next up: The Steelers (1-3) will host Denver (3-1) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Justin Hardee (former Illini), Jets: The cornerback saw action on 28 special teams snaps during New York’s 27-24 overtime home win against Tennessee on Sunday, recording one solo tackle and assisting on another special teams tackle in the Jets’ first win of the season.
Next up: The Jets (1-3) will try to make it two wins in a row when they travel to London for an 8:30 a.m. kickoff on Sunday against the Falcons (1-3).
➜ Nate Hobbs (former Illini), Raiders: The cornerback and his teammates played the Chargers in Monday night’s late game in Los Angeles.
Next up: The Raiders (3-0) host the Bears (2-2) at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Ted Karras (former Illini), Patriots: The offensive lineman played 31 snaps — 27 on offense at center and four on special teams — during New England’s 19-17 home loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday night.
Next up: The Patriots (1-3) head to Houston to play the Texans (1-3) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Chase McLaughlin (former Illini), Browns: The Cleveland kicker made both of his field goal attempts from 48 and 53 yards during the Browns’ 14-7 win on Sunday at Minnesota. He is now 7 of 7 on his field goal attempts this season.
Next up: The Browns (3-1) head to Los Angeles to play the Chargers (2-1) at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans: The defensive end didn’t start, but finished with two tackles, including Houston’s only sack, during the Texans’ 40-0 road loss to the Bills on Sunday. He played 37 snaps.
Next up: The Texans (1-3) return home to play New England (1-3) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Hardy Nickerson (former Illini), Texans: The linebacker played his first game with Houston, seeing action on 12 snaps, and made one tackle during the Texans’ 40-0 loss at Buffalo on Sunday.
Next up: The Texans (1-3) host the Patriots (1-3) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Jets: The backup linebacker played 23 snaps, but didn’t make a tackle during the Jets’ 27-24 overtime home win against the Titans on Sunday.
Next up: The Jets (1-3) head to London to play Atlanta at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.
➜ Trent Sherfield (Danville), 49ers: The wide receiver played in 33 snaps — 22 on offense and 11 on special teams — during San Francisco’s 28-21 home loss to Seattle on Sunday. He was targeted twice on passes, but didn’t come up with a catch.
Next up: The 49ers (2-2) will play at Arizona (4-0) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars: The defensive end started for the Jaguars during their 24-21 road loss to the Bengals last Thursday night. He didn’t record a tackle in 35 snaps, but did register a quarterback hurry.
Next up: The Jaguars (0-4) will host Tennessee (2-2) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys: The wide receiver played in his first game of the season, seeing action on 14 snaps — 12 on special teams and two on offense — but didn’t record any stats during the Cowboys’ 36-28 home win against the Panthers on Sunday.
Next up: The Cowboys (3-1) will host the Giants (1-3) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Jihad Ward (former Illini), Jaguars: Ward played 29 snaps on defense, primarily at linebacker, and one on special teams during Jacksonville’s 24-21 loss at Cincinnati last Thursday night. He finished with two tackles.
Next up: The Jaguars (0-4) will try for their first win when they host the Titans (2-2) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Tavon Wilson (former Illini), 49ers: The safety played on 17 special teams snaps, but did not record a tackle during the 49ers’ 28-21 home loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.
Next up: The 49ers (2-2) will play at Arizona (4-0) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.