➜ Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs: The backup offensive lineman played four snaps on special teams in Kansas City’s 38-20 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Next up: The Chiefs (2-3) will try to get back on track with a noon Sunday game at Washington (2-3).
➜ Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins: Miami’s backup safety and special teams captain played on six defensive snaps and 25 special teams snaps but didn’t record any statistics in Sunday’s 45-17 road loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Next up: The Dolphins (1-4) get a crack at the winless Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in London.
➜ Kendrick Green (former Illini), Steelers: The Pittsburgh rookie made his fifth career start at center and played in all 65 offensive snaps for the Steelers in their 27-19 home win against the Denver Broncos. Green was flagged for two penalties and made a tackle after Denver recovered a Ben Roethlisberger fumble.
Next up: Pittsburgh (2-3) has a primetime showdown scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Sunday with the Seahawks (2-3).
➜ Justin Hardee (former Illini), Jets: The special teams captain played on 20 of 24 special teams snaps and made one tackle on a kick return in New York’s 27-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Next up: The Jets (1-4) have the week off in the first bye week of the season.
➜ Nate Hobbs (former Illini), Raiders: Hobbs came off the Las Vegas bench at cornerback and played 41 defensive snaps and seven on special teams. The Raiders’ rookie finished with four tackles and one pass defended.
Next up: Las Vegas (3-2) faces AFC West rival Denver (3-2) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday in Denver.
➜ Ted Karras (former Illini), Patriots: Karras started at right guard for New England — his first start of the season — and played on all 64 snaps in the Patriots’ 25-22 road win against the Houston Texans.
Next up: New England (2-3) hosts the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) for a 3:25 p.m. game Sunday.
➜ Chase McLaughlin (former Illini), Browns: The Cleveland kicker was busy in Sunday’s 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, making all four of his PAT attempts and a pair of field goals from 35 and 31 yards. McLaughlin remains perfect on the year 13 made PATs and 10 made field goals.
Next up: The Browns (3-2) will try to knock off the unbeaten Cardinals (5-0) at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday in Cleveland.
➜ Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans: The backup defensive end played in 30 of 64 defensive snaps for Houston and made his lone tackle midway through the fourth quarter in the Texans’ 25-22 home loss to New England.
Next up: Houston (1-4) is back on the road for a noon Sunday kick against the Indianapolis Colts (1-3).
➜ Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Jets: Phillips played six total snaps — 15 on special teams and one as a backup linebacker — and finished with one special teams tackle during the Jets’ 27-20 loss to the Falcons in London.
Next up: New York (1-3) has a bye week.
➜ Trent Sherfield (Danville), 49ers: Sherfield played nine snaps as San Francisco’s No. 4 wide receiver behind Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Mohamed Sanu and nine more on special teams but did not record any statistics in the 49ers’ 17-10 road loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.
Next up: San Francisco (2-3) has a bye week.
➜ Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars: Smoot was a fairly constant presence in the Tennessee Titans’ backfield, as the backup defensive end had three quarterback hurries, 11/2 sacks and one tackle for loss as part of his three-tackle performance in the Jaguars’ 37-19 home loss.
Next up: Jacksonville (0-5) will get what’s become a regular trip to London for an 8:30 a.m. game against Miami (1-4).
➜ Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys: Healthy again, Turner played five snaps as Dallas’ No. 5 wide receiver and 14 more on special teams, but finished Sunday’s 44-20 home win against the New York Giants without recording any statistics.
Next up: The Cowboys (4-1) play at New England (2-3) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.
➜ Jihad Ward (former Illini), Jaguars: The backup defensive end played 27 defensive snaps and eight on special teams and finished with three tackles during Jacksonville’s 37-19 loss to the Titans.
Next up: The Jaguars (0-5) will try to get their first win of the season in London with an 8:30 a.m. kick against Miami (1-4).
➜ Tavon Wilson (former Illini), 49ers: The backup safety played on 11 special teams snaps, but did not have any recorded statistics in San Francisco’s 17-10 loss to the Cardinals.
Next up: The 49ers (2-3) head into their bye week on a three-game losing streak.