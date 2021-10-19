➜ Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs: The backup offensive lineman played five snaps on special teams in Kansas City’s 31-13 victory at the Washington Football Team on Sunday.
Next up: The Chiefs (3-3) will remain on the road for a second straight week, playing the Titans (4-2) in Nashville, Tenn., at noon on Sunday.
➜ Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins: Miami’s backup safety and special teams captain was on the field for 23 snaps on special teams, but he did not record any statistics in Miami’s 23-20 loss against the Jaguars on Sunday in London.
Next up: The Dolphins (1-5) will look to snap a five-game losing streak when Miami hosts Atlanta (2-3) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Kendrick Green (former Illini), Steelers: The Pittsburgh rookie made his sixth career start at center and played all 75 offensive snaps for the Steelers, who amassed 345 yards on offense in a 23-20 overtime home win against the Seahawks on Sunday night.
Next up: Pittsburgh (3-3) heads into its scheduled bye week on a two-game winning streak.
➜ Justin Hardee (former Illini), Jets: The special teams captain and his teammates had Sunday off with the Jets on their scheduled bye week.
Next up: The Jets (1-4) return to action as they travel to Foxborough, Mass., to play AFC East rival New England (2-4) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Nate Hobbs (former Illini), Raiders: The slot cornerback played on 64 defensive snaps and added 11 snaps on special teams in Las Vegas’ 34-24 road victory versus the Broncos on Sunday. Hobbs posted 10 combined tackles on defense and assisted on a tackle on special teams to help the Raiders end a two-game losing streak.
Next up: Las Vegas (4-2) plays host to Philadelphia (2-4) at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Ted Karras (former Illini), Patriots: Karras started at right guard for New England and played all 54 offensive snaps for the Patriots, who finished with 335 total yards on offense in a 35-29 home loss in overtime against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Next up: New England (2-4) will look to bounce back when the Patriots host the Jets (1-4) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Chase McLaughlin (former Illini), Browns: The Cleveland kicker made both of his extra-point attempts in the Browns’ 37-14 home loss against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Next up: Cleveland (3-3) has a short week with the Browns hosting Denver (3-3) for a 7:20 p.m. Thursday night game.
➜ Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans: The backup defensive end had two combined tackles and played 21 defensive snaps in Houston’s 31-3 loss on Sunday against the Colts in Indianapolis.
Next up: The Texans (1-5) travel to the Valley of the Sun to play the Cardinals (6-0) — the league’s last remaining unbeaten team — for a 3:25 p.m. game on Sunday.
➜ Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Jets: Phillips and the Jets had a bye week.
Next up: New York (1-4) travels to New England to play the Patriots (2-4) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Trent Sherfield (Danville), 49ers: Sherfield and San Francisco had a bye week on Sunday.
Next up: The 49ers (2-3) play host to the Colts (2-4) for a 7:20 p.m. game Sunday on national TV.
➜ Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars: Smoot started at defensive tackle and tallied two combined tackles and a quarterback hit while playing 54 snaps for Jacksonville, which picked up its first win of the season in beating the Dolphins on a last-second field goal 23-20 on Sunday in London.
Next up: Jacksonville (1-5) has a bye week after returning to the U.S.
➜ Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys: The backup wide receiver was targeted once (didn’t record a catch) and played 18 total snaps (17 on special teams) in Dallas’ 35-29 road overtime victory against the Patriots on Sunday.
Next up: The Cowboys (5-1) take a five-game winning streak into their scheduled bye week.
➜ Jihad Ward (former Illini), Jaguars: The backup linebacker assisted on a tackle and added a quarterback hit while playing 35 total snaps (33 on defense) in Jacksonville’s 23-20 victory Sunday versus Miami in London.
Next up: The Jaguars (1-5) have Sunday off for their scheduled bye week.
➜ Tavon Wilson (former Illini), 49ers: The backup safety and San Francisco were among the four teams on a bye week in Week 6.
Next up: San Francisco (2-3) has a prime-time home showdown against Indianapolis (2-4) at 7:25 p.m. on Sunday.