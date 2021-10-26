➜ Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs: The offensive lineman saw action on two special teams’ snaps during Kansas City’s 27-3 loss at Tennessee on Sunday.
Next up: The Chiefs (3-4) are set for a 7:15 p.m. Monday night game against the Giants (2-5) in Kansas City, Mo.
➜ Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins: The safety made one solo tackle and assisted on another tackle in playing 23 special teams snaps during Miami’s 30-28 home loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
Next up: The Dolphins (1-6) are scheduled to play at Buffalo (4-2) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Kendrick Green (former Illini), Steelers: The rookie offensive lineman and his teammates were off this weekend.
Next up: Pittsburgh (3-3) is set to play at Cleveland (4-3) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Justin Hardee (former Illini), Jets: The cornerback played 25 special teams snaps, but didn’t record a tackle, during New York’s 54-13 loss at New England on Sunday.
Next up: The Jets (1-5) are back home for a noon kickoff against the Bengals (5-2) on Sunday.
➜ Nate Hobbs (former Illini), Raiders: The cornerback made one tackle and saw action on 64 defensive snaps, along with nine special teams’ snaps, during Las Vegas’ 33-23 home win against the Eagles on Sunday.
Next up: The Raiders (5-2) are off this weekend.
➜ Ted Karras (former Illini), Patriots: The offensive lineman started at left guard and played all 76 snaps on offense, along with nine on special teams, during New England’s 54-13 home rout against the Jets on Sunday.
Next up: New England (3-4) will head to Los Angeles and play the Chargers (4-2) at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Chase McLaughlin (former Illini), Browns: The kicker made one of two field goals during Cleveland’s 17-14 home win against Denver last Thursday night. McLaughlin made both of his extra points and connected on a 52-yard field goal, but his 41-yard field goal attempt was blocked.
Next up: Cleveland (4-3) is slated to host Pittsburgh (3-3) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Packers: The defensive end played 31 snaps in his first game with his new team, but didn’t record any statistics during Green Bay’s 24-10 home win against Washington on Sunday.
Next up: The Packers (6-1) are set to play at Arizona (7-0) at 7:20 p.m. in a Thursday night showdown.
➜ Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Jets: The linebacker was one of the few bright spots for the Jets in a 54-13 road loss to the Patriots and compiled six tackles, including a sack, in playing 37 snaps.
Next up: New York (1-5) is set to host Cincinnati (5-2) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Trent Sherfield (Danville), 49ers: The wide receiver made one catch for 9 yards during San Francisco’s 30-18 home loss to the Colts on Sunday night. He saw action on 31 snaps — 16 on offense and 15 on special teams — and also downed a punt.
Next up: The 49ers (2-4) are heading to Chicago for a noon kickoff on Sunday against the Bears (3-4).
➜ Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars: The defensive lineman and his teammates were off this weekend.
Next up: The Jaguars (1-5) travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks (2-5) at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys: The wide receiver and his teammates were off this weekend.
Next up: The Cowboys (5-1) travel to Minneapolis to face the Vikings (3-3) at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Jihad Ward (former Illini), Jaguars: The defensive lineman and his teammates were off this weekend.
Next up: The Jaguars (1-5) head to Seattle to face the Seahawks (2-5) at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Tavon Wilson (former Illini), 49ers: The safety made one tackle and played 11 snaps during the 49ers’ 30-18 home loss to the Colts on Sunday.
Next up: San Francisco (2-4) plays at Chicago (3-4) at noon on Sunday.