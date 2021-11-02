➜ Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs: The offensive lineman and his teammates beat the Giants 20-17 at home on Monday night.
Next up: The Chiefs (4-4) host the Packers (7-1) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins: The safety played 22 special teams snaps, but didn’t make a tackle during Miami’s 26-11 loss at Buffalo on Sunday.
Next up: The Dolphins (1-7) will try to end their seven-game losing skid when they host Houston (1-7) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Kendrick Green (former Illini), Steelers: The offensive lineman started at center and played all 74 offensive snaps during the Steelers’ 15-10 road win against the Browns on Sunday, helping Pittsburgh compiled 370 yards of offense.
Next up: Pittsburgh (4-3) will welcome in the Bears (3-5) to Heinz Field for a 7:15 p.m. game next Monday.
➜ Justin Hardee (former Illini), Jets: The cornerback assisted on one special teams tackle and played 21 snaps on special teams during the Jets’ 34-31 home win against the Bengals on Sunday.
Next up: The Jets (2-5) play at Indianapolis (3-5) at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday.
➜ Nate Hobbs (former Illini), Raiders: The cornerback and his teammates were off this past weekend.
Next up: The Raiders (5-2) play a road game against the Giants (2-6) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Ted Karras (former Illini), Patriots: The offensive lineman started at left guard and played all 77 offensive snaps for New England during its 27-24 road win against the Chargers as the Patriots racked up 352 yards of offense in Los Angeles.
Next up: New England (4-4) plays at Carolina (4-4) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Chase McLaughlin (former Illini), Browns: The kicker made his only field goal attempt from 30 yards out and added an extra point during Cleveland’s 15-10 home loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
Next up: Cleveland (4-4) plays at Cincinnati (5-3) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Packers: The defensive end played 29 snaps and made one tackle to go along with one quarterback hurry during Green Bay’s 24-21 win at Arizona last Thursday night.
Next up: The Packers (7-1) play at Kansas City (4-4) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Hardy Nickerson (former Illini), Texans: The linebacker made one special teams tackle and played on 22 special teams snaps during the Texans’ 38-22 home loss to the Rams on Sunday.
Next up: The Texans (1-7) travel to Miami and play the Dolphins (1-7) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Jets: The linebacker played on 24 snaps — three on defense and 21 on special teams — but didn’t record a tackle during New York’s 34-31 home win against Cincinnati on Sunday.
Next up: New York (2-5) hits the road to play at Indianapolis (3-5) at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday.
➜ Trent Sherfield (Danville), 49ers: The wide receiver played in 17 snaps — 10 on special teams and seven on offense — during the 49ers’ 33-22 win at Chicago on Sunday. He did not record a catch or make a tackle.
Next up: The 49ers (3-4) are set to host the Cardinals (7-1) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars: The defensive lineman made three tackles, including two for loss and a sack while also registering a quarterback hurry, and played 36 snaps during Jacksonville’s 31-7 loss at Seattle on Sunday.
Next up: The Jaguars (1-6) will host the Bills (5-2) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys: The wide receiver played on 17 special teams’ snaps, but did not record a catch or a tackle during the Cowboys’ 20-16 win at Minnesota on Sunday night.
Next up: The Cowboys (6-1) will host Denver (4-4) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Jihad Ward (former Illini), Jaguars: The defensive lineman made one tackle and played on 19 snaps during the Jaguar’s 31-7 road loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.
Next up: Jacksonville (1-6) welcomes in Buffalo (5-2) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Tavon Wilson (former Illini), 49ers: The safety played in 27 snaps — 14 on special teams and 13 on defense — and made one tackle during the 49ers’ 33-22 road win against the Bears on Sunday.
Next up: San Francisco (3-4) is set to host Arizona (7-1) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.