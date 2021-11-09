➜ Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs: The offensive lineman played three snaps on special teams in Kansas City’s 13-7 home victory against the Packers on Sunday.
Next up: The Chiefs (5-4) travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders (5-3) at 7:20 p.m. Sunday.
➜ Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins: The safety played 22 total snaps, including 21 on special teams, in a 17-9 home victory by Miami against Houston on Sunday.
Next up: The Dolphins (2-7) have a short week as they prepare for a 7:20 p.m. home showdown against the Ravens (6-2) on Thursday night.
➜ Kendrick Green (former Illini), Steelers: The offensive lineman and Pittsburgh defeated the Chicago Bears, 29-27, on Monday night at home.
Next up: The Steelers (5-3) play host to the winless Lions (0-8) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Justin Hardee (former Illini), Jets: The cornerback had a special teams tackle while playing 26 snaps in the Jets’ 45-30 loss at the Indianapolis Colts last Thursday night.
Next up: The Jets (2-6) will host the Bills (5-3) in an AFC East matchup at noon on Sunday.
➜ Nate Hobbs (former Illini), Raiders: The cornerback — who was named to Pro Football Focus’ Midseason All-Pro First Team on Friday — started for Las Vegas in its 23-16 loss at the New York Giants on Sunday. Hobbs finished the game with three combined tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss while taking part in 41 total snaps, including 10 on special teams.
Next up: The Raiders (5-3) host the Chiefs (5-4) at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Ted Karras (former Illini), Patriots: The offensive lineman started at left guard and played for all 62 snaps in New England’s 24-6 win at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Next up: The Patriots (5-4) host the Browns (5-4) at noon on Sunday
➜ Chase McLaughlin (former Illini), Browns: The kicker made all five of his extra-point attempts and added successful field goals from 28 and 24 yards out during Cleveland’s 41-16 rout against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday.
Next up: Cleveland (5-4) will travel to Foxborough, Mass., to play the New England Patriots (5-4) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Packers: The defensive end had one tackle as he was on the field for 30 defensive snaps in a 13-7 road loss for Green Bay against the Chiefs. Mercilus and Co. held Kansas City to only 237 yards of total offense in the loss.
Next up: The Packers (7-2) will look to bounce back when they host the Seahawks (3-5) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Hardy Nickerson (former Illini), Texans: The linebacker was on the inactive list for Houston’s 17-9 road loss at the Miami Dolphins.
Next up: The Texans (1-8) have a bye week.
➜ Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Jets: The linebacker played nine snaps on defense and 26 on special teams but did not record any stats as the Jets lost 45-30 to the Colts last Thursday night in Indianapolis.
Next up: The Jets (2-6) play host to the Bills (5-3) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Trent Sherfield (Danville), 49ers: The wide receiver played on 22 snaps, 18 of which were on special teams, in San Francisco’s 31-17 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Next up: The 49ers (3-5) host the first-place Rams (7-2) for a 7:15 p.m. prime-time game on Monday night.
➜ Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars: The defensive lineman started for Jacksonville, tallying a sack, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and two quarterback hits while playing 55 defensive snaps in the Jaguars’ stunning 9-6 home victory against the Buffalo Bills at home on Sunday. Smoot added three combined tackles, as well.
Next up: Jacksonville (2-6) travels to Indianapolis to face the Colts (4-5) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys: The wide receiver caught two touchdown passes, as Turner and Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott connected twice for scores in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys’ 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.
Next up: Dallas (6-2) plays host to the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Jihad Ward (former Illini), Jaguars: The defensive lineman was on the field for 26 snaps on defense, as Jacksonville held the Bills to 301 yards on offense in a 9-6 home win on Sunday.
Next up: The Jaguars (2-6) hit the road to face the Colts (4-5) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Tavon Wilson (former Illini), 49ers: He started at free safety and played 69 of 70 snaps on defense in San Francisco’s 31-17 loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals. Wilson finished with eight total tackles and a pass defended in the loss.
Next up: San Francisco (3-5) will host the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.