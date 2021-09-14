A roundup of how former Illini and area standouts fared during the NFL’s first week:
➜ Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs: The offensive lineman played in five snaps on special teams during Kansas City’s 33-29 home win against Cleveland on Sunday.
Next up: Kansas City (1-0) plays at Baltimore at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins: The safety played 18 snaps, but did not record any tackles during Miami’s 17-16 win at New England on Sunday.
Next up: Miami (1-0) welcomes in Buffalo (0-1) for a noon kickoff on Sunday.
➜ Kendrick Green (former Illini), Steelers: Started at center and played 55 of 58 snaps as Pittsburgh won 23-16 at Buffalo.
Next up: Pittsburgh (1-0) hosts Las Vegas at noon on Sunday.
➜ Justin Hardee (former Illini), Jets: Hardee played 23 snaps and made one tackle in the Jets’ 19-14 Sunday loss at Carolina.
Next up: New York (0-1) hosts New England (0-1) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Nate Hobbs (former Illini), Raiders: Hobbs and Las Vegas opened the season on Monday night with Baltimore in a game that went to overtime.
Next up: Las Vegas plays at Pittsburgh (1-0) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Ted Karras (former Illini), Patriots: The offensive lineman played four snaps on special teams in New England’s 17-16 home loss to Miami on Sunday.
Next up: New England (1-0) hits the road to face the Jets (0-1) at noon Sunday.
➜ Chase McLaughlin (former Illini), Browns: The kicker made all three of his PAT attempts in the Browns’ 33-29 loss at Kansas City on Sunday.
Next up: Cleveland (0-1) will play host to Houston (1-0) at noon Sunday.
➜ Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans: Mercilus started at defensive end and finished with three tackles and one sack in Houston’s 37-21 home win against Jacksonville.
Next up: Houston (1-0) hits the road to face Cleveland (1-0) at noon Sunday.
➜ Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Jets: Phillips was the Jets’ leading tackler with nine tackles in 19-14 loss at Carolina.
Next up: New York (0-1) hosts New England (0-1) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Trent Sherfield (Danville), 49ers: San Francisco’s first touchdown of the season went to Sherfield, who hauled in a 5-yard pass from Trey Lance. He finished with two catches for 23 yards while playing 30 snaps in the 49ers’ 41-33 road win against Detroit.
Next up: San Francisco (1-0) plays at Philadelphia (1-0) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars: The backup defensive end played 36 snaps in Jacksonville’s 37-21 loss at Houston.
Next up: Jacksonville (0-1) hosts Denver (1-0) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys: The wide receiver is on injured reserved with a foot injury and didn’t play in Thursday’s 31-29 loss at Tampa Bay.
Next up: Dallas (0-1) plays in Los Angeles against the Chargers (1-0) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Tavon Wilson (former Illini), 49ers: The safety played in 33 snaps and had one tackle in San Francisco’s 41-33 win at Detroit.
Next up: San Francisco (1-0) will play at Philadelphia (1-0) at noon Sunday.
➜ Jihad Ward (former Illini), Jaguars: The backup defensive end played 43 defensive snaps and made four tackles in the Jaguars’ 37-21 loss at Houston.
Next up: Jacksonville (0-1) hosts Denver (1-0) at noon Sunday.