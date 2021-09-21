➜ Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs: The offensive lineman played in just five snaps on special teams in Kansas City’s tight 36-35 loss Sunday night at Baltimore.
Next up: The Chiefs (1-1) host the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins: The Miami safety played on all 22 special teams snaps but had zero stats in the Dolphins’ 35-0 home loss to Buffalo.
Next up: The Dolphins (1-1) will hit the road to play at the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.
➜ Kendrick Green (former Illini), Steelers: Green started for the second straight game at center for Pittsburgh and played in all 56 offensive snaps in the Steelers’ 26-17 loss to the Raiders. Pittsburgh rushed for just 39 yards, while quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passed for 295 yards.
Next up: The Steelers (1-1) will be back at home against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) for a noon Sunday kickoff.
➜ Justin Hardee (former Illini), Jets: Hardee, New York’s special teams captain played on 21 snaps — 84 percent of the special teams’ total — in the Jets’ 25-6 loss in an AFC East showdown with the New England Patriots.
Next up: The Jets (0-2) are on the road at the Denver Broncos (2-0) for a 3:05 p.m. kickoff Sunday.
➜ Nate Hobbs (former Illini), Raiders: The rookie cornerback made his second straight start and finished with two tackles in Las Vegas’ 26-17 win against the Steelers. Hobbs played 82 percent of the available defensive snaps and also got 13 snaps on special teams.
Next up: The Raiders (2-0) get another home game with a 3:05 p.m. Sunday kickoff against the Dolphins (1-1).
➜ Ted Karras (former Illini), Patriots: The backup offensive lineman played in six snaps on special teams in New England’s 25-6 win against the Jets.
Next up: The Patriots (1-1) host the New Orleans Saints (1-1) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Chase McLaughlin (former Illini), Browns: The Cleveland kicker was perfect again on four PAT opportunities and also made a 30-yard field goal in his only chance in the Browns’ 31-21 home win against the Houston Texans.
Next up: The Browns (1-1) are home again at noon Sunday against the Chicago Bears (1-1).
➜ Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans: Mercilus got the start at defensive end again and played in 38 of 61 defensive snaps in Houston’s 31-21 road loss at Cleveland. He made two tackles, including one tackle for loss.
Next up: The Texans (1-1) get a primetime opportunity at home with a 7:20 p.m. Thursday game against the Carolina Panthers (2-0).
➜ Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Jets: The backup linebacker played primarily on special teams (21 snaps) on Sunday in New York’s 25-6 loss to the Patriots compared to just two snaps on defense. He made the most of the latter, though, with one tackle for loss.
Next up: The Jets (0-2) will be back in action at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at Denver (2-0).
➜ Trent Sherfield (Danville), 49ers: Sherfield played in a backup role behind Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, getting 24 snaps at wide receiver in San Francisco’s 17-11 road win against the Philadelphia Eagles. Sherfield was targeted three times in the passing game and caught one pass for nine yards.
Next up: The 49ers (2-0) host the Green Bay Packers in primetime with a 7:20 p.m. Sunday game.
➜ Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars: Smoot started at defensive end and had one tackle and two quarterback hurries in Jacksonville’s 23-13 home loss to the Broncos. He played in 52 percent of the available defensive snaps.
Next up: The Jaguars (0-2) are back home at noon Sunday against the Cardinals (2-0).
➜ Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys: The wide receiver remains on injured reserved with a foot injury and didn’t play in Dallas’ 20-17 win against the Chargers.
Next up: The Cowboys (1-1) get a Monday Night Football showdown at home with NFC East rival Philadelphia (1-1) at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
➜ Tavon Wilson (former Illini), 49ers: The backup safety played solely on special teams in San Francisco’s 17-11 win against the Eagles and did not make any tackles in nine snaps on the field.
Next up: The 49ers (2-0) return home for a 7:20 p.m. Sunday showdown with the Packers.
➜ Jihad Ward (former Illini), Jaguars: The backup defensive end/linebacker played on 35 of 69 defensive snaps and one more on special teams in Jacksonville’s 23-13 loss to Denver. Ward finished the game with two tackles and one quarterback hurry.
Next up: The Jaguars (1-1) host the Cardinals (2-0) at noon Sunday.