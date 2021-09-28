➜ Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs: The offensive lineman saw action on four plays, all on special teams, during Kansas City’s 30-24 home loss against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Next up: The Chiefs (1-2) travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles (1-2) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins: The Miami safety saw action on 21 plays — one on defense and 20 on special teams — during Miami’s 31-28 overtime loss at Las Vegas on Sunday. He did not record any tackles.
Next up: The Dolphins (1-2) are scheduled to host Indianapolis (0-3) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Kendrick Green (former Illini), Steelers: Green started at center for the third straight game, but the rookie suffered a knee injury late in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh’s 24-10 home loss to the Bengals on Sunday. Green ended up playing on 74 snaps as the Steelers compiled 342 yards of offense.
Next up: The Steelers (1-2) hit the road to play at Green Bay (2-1) at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Justin Hardee (former Illini), Jets: Hardee played on all 23 special teams snaps for the Jets during their 26-0 loss at Denver on Sunday.
Next up: The Jets (0-3) will try for their first win when they host the Titans (2-1) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Nate Hobbs (former Illini), Raiders: The rookie cornerback started his third straight game and made three tackles during Las Vegas’ 31-28 overtime home win against the Dolphins on Sunday. Hobbs played 83 snaps — 71 on defense and 12 on special teams — during the win.
Next up: The Raiders (3-0) will try to keep their perfect record intact when they play in Los Angeles against the Chargers (2-1) next Monday night.
➜ Ted Karras (former Illini), Patriots: The offensive lineman played in three plays, all on special teams, during New England’s 28-13 home loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Next up: The Patriots (1-2) host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (2-1) at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.
➜ Chase McLaughlin (former Illini), Browns: The Cleveland place kicker outscored the Bears by himself, making four field goals and both of his extra points, during the Browns’ 26-6 home win on Sunday. McLaughlin connected from 57, 41, 52 and 28 yards.
Next up: The Browns (2-1) play at Minnesota (1-2) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans: The defensive end started and made two tackles, including a sack, during Houston’s 24-9 loss to the Panthers last Thursday night. He played in 31 snaps during the home setback.
Next up: The Texans (1-2) head to Buffalo to play the Bills (2-1) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Jets: The linebacker recovered a fumble and returned it 34 yards, along with making one special teams tackle, while playing 27 snaps during the Jets’ 26-0 loss at Denver on Sunday.
Next up: The Jets (0-3) will host the Titans (2-1) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Trent Sherfield (Danville), 49ers: The wide receiver played 15 snaps — two on offense and 13 on special teams — during San Francisco’s 30-28 home loss to the Packers on Sunday night. He did not record a catch or a tackle, but did down a punt.
Next up: The 49ers (2-1) stay at home this Sunday to host Seattle (1-2) at 3:05 p.m.
➜ Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars: The defensive end made two tackles and had a pass deflection playing 41 snaps during Jacksonville’s 31-19 home loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.
Next up: The Jaguars (0-3) have a quick turnaround, playing at Cincinnati (2-1) at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday.
➜ Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys: The wide receiver remains on injured reserve with a foot injury and didn’t play in Dallas’ 41-21 win against the Eagles on Monday night.
Next up: The Cowboys (2-1) are slated to host the Panthers (3-0) at noon on Sunday.
➜ Jihad Ward (former Illini), Jaguars: The defensive end made two tackles, including one for loss, and had a quarterback hurry during the Jaguars’ 31-19 home loss to the Cardinals.
Next up: The Jaguars (0-3) play at Cincinnati (2-1) at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday.
➜ Tavon Wilson (former Illini), 49ers: The safety saw time on 14 special teams plays, but did not record a tackle during the 49ers’ 30-28 home loss to the Packers on Sunday night.
Next up: The 49ers (2-1) are set to host the Seahawks (1-2) at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.