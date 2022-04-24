Kofi Cockburn will be the next former Illinois basketball players to suit up for a professional team... somewhere. Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights the 12 who played this past season:
Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
Dosunmu has started 40 of the 77 games he’s played with the Bulls this season, although is back to coming off the bench in the first round of the playoffs. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard did average 10.9 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds as essentially a full-time starter from mid-January to the end of the regular season.
Kendrick Nunn, Los Angeles Lakers
Nunn signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Lakers last August after playing two seasons with the Miami Heat. The 6-3, 194-pound guard didn’t play this season, though, after suffering a bone bruise to his right knee in October and then going through a setback in his recovery in January.
Malcolm Hill, Chicago Bulls/Windy City Bulls
Hill started the 2021-22 season with the Birmingham Squadron in the G League before a brief call-up by the Atlanta Hawks. He was then signed by Chicago and landed a two-way contract. He averaged 3.4 points and 16 games with the Chicago Bulls and then put up 18.1 points, seven rebounds and 3.1 assists per game with the Windy City Bulls to end the year in the G League.
Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Grand Rapids Gold
Bezhanishvili turned NBA Summer League and training camp opportunities with the Denver Nuggets into a spot on their G League team. The 6-9, 244-pound forward spent the entire G League season in Grand Rapids and put up 9.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game for the Gold.
Rayvonte Rice, Salt Lake City Stars
Rice played just two games with Ionikos in the Greek A1 Basketball League before returning to the U.S. for his first run in the G League. While the Stars finished the year 9-23 and last in the Western Conference, the 6-4, 235-pound guard and Centennial graduate did average 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
Jamar Smith, Bahcesehri Koleji Istanbul
Smith is now into his second decade as a professional, with the former Illinois and Southern Indiana guard landing in Turkey’s Basketball Super League after a four-year run with UNICS Kazan in Russia. The 6-3, 185-pound guard is averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds and shooting 46 percent from three in BSL and FIBA Europe Cup games combined.
Andres Feliz, Joventut Badalona
Feliz turned a strong debut season with Club Bàsquet Prat in 2020-21 in Spain’s second league into a chance with Joventut in Liga Endesa — the top tier league in the country. The 6-2, 185-pound guard is averaging 6.2 points, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds this season, but his assist totals are higher in EuroCup games.
Brandon Paul, Joventut Badalona
Paul’s lengthy professional career continued this season with Feliz at Joventut after the world traveler played in Australia last year. The 6-4, 200-pound guard has averaged 7.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per game for sixth-place Joventut and is shooting 35 percent from three-point range for the entire season.
Myke Henry, Iraklis
Henry started the 2021-22 season with Champagne Châlons-Reims in France’s top division before joining Iraklis in the Greek A1 Basketball League. The 6-6, 238-pound forward, who ended his college career at DePaul and got a cup of coffee in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018, is putting up 13.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for Iraklis.
Michael Finke, Apollon
Finke also spent a short stint in the top league in Greece with Aris before making the short move to Apollon in Cyprus’ Cypriot Basketball Division A. The 6-10, 235-pound forward and Centennial graduate had a season-best 39-point, 15-rebound game in early March and is averaging 17.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists to go with a 51/44/79 shooting slash.
Jaylon Tate, London Lightning
Tate bounced between three G League teams early in the 2021-22 season before returning to Canada’s National Basketball League (where he was Rookie of the Year in 2017-18) in January. The 6-3, 169-pound guard is averaging 12.9 points, six assists and 2.9 rebounds for the Lightning as their starting point guard.
Kipper Nichols, Sheffield Sharks
Nichols returned to Sheffield in the British Basketball League for a second season in 2021-22 and has helped the Sharks to a second-place standing as the regular season nears its end. The 6-6, 220-pound forward is averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and two assists despite some shooting struggles this season.