Illinois fifth-year senior Tommy Kuhl reacts after he made a birdie putt during the match-play quarterfinals of the NCAA Championships against Florida State freshman Jack Bigham on Tuesday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Kuhl earned a 3-and-2 win, but the third-seeded Illini still suffered a 3-2 season-ending defeat to the sixth-seeded Seminoles.