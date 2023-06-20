The Illinois men’s golf brand recently has made positive waves in the professional world.
Former Illini Adrien Dumont de Chassart nearly won the most recent Korn Ferry Tour event last weekend, ultimately tying for second place after a three-way playoff.
Ex-Illini Nick Hardy made the two-round cut at last weekend’s U.S. Open and settled into a share of 20th place by the major tournament’s end.
And former Illini Steve Stricker won the most recent Champions Tour event — the American Family Insurance Championship earlier this month — amid a strong overall campaign on the men’s senior tour.
Next up to make some professional noise: Tommy Kuhl.
After helping Team USA to victory in the Arnold Palmer Cup earlier this month — not to mention playing a significant role in coach Mike Small’s Illini advancing to the NCAA quarterfinals in May — Kuhl is set to make his PGA Tour debut in the upcoming John Deere Classic.
Multiple outlets reported Monday that the Morton native received an invitation to play in the tournament, scheduled to run between July 6 and July 9 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. An Illinois athletics representative confirmed to The News-Gazette on Tuesday that Kuhl did receive an invite and intends to play in the Classic.
The tournament’s website indicates that an official field list will not be finalized until June 30.
Kuhl made his professional debut in last week’s PGA Tour Canada event, the Royal Beach Victoria Open. He finished tied for 15th with a four-round total of 8-under 272. Kuhl also is listed as part of the field for this week’s PGA Tour Canada tournament, the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open.
JT Poston is the John Deere Classic’s reigning champion. He shot 21-under 263 at last year’s tournament to prevail by three strokes. The last former Illini to win the event was Stricker, who topped the field three consecutive years between 2009 and 2011.
Jacas, Mosher recognized
CHAMPAIGN — Football linebacker Gabe Jacas and volleyball setter Brooke Mosher have been named Illinois athletics’ Freshmen of the Year for the 2022-23 school year, the Illini athletics department announced Tuesday.
Jacas played in all 13 of Illinois football’s games at outside linebacker last season. He compiled 35 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks en route to All-America honors from four different outlets.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound native of Port St. Lucie, Fla., ranked second behind only Simeon Rice for sacks recorded by a true freshman in a single Illini season. Similarly, Jacas joins Rice as the only Illinois football defensive players ever selected as a school-wide Freshman of the Year.
Mosher played in all 30 of Illinois volleyball’s matches last season, starting in 17. She claimed a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman team afterward, finishing her first collegiate campaign with 228 kills and 211 digs, averaging 2.1 kills and 1.9 digs per match.
A native of Waterloo, Wis., Mosher is the seventh volleyball player to receive a school-wide Freshman of the Year honor, as well as the first since Jacqueline Quade in 2017.