CHAMPAIGN — Mike LaTulip’s coaching debut comes Saturday in The Basketball Tournament with House of ‘Paign, the Illini alumni team he put together this spring and summer for its own debut in the yearly event.
It’s a national TV debut, too. House of ‘Paign will play War Tampa at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN during the opening round of action at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. LaTulip will be roaming the sidelines.
But just who is Mike LaTulip, basketball coach?
“I don’t think I will be as animated as John Groce,” the former Illinois and Wright State guard said. “That’s tough to top for sure. I won’t be throwing any coats. I probably won’t have a coat. I’ll probably just have a polo on, so if I remove my polo, that’s a whole different story.
“I’m not siting there like I’m Dean Smith or I’m a Bob Knight with cachet like, ‘Hey, look at my head coaching track record.’ My job there overall is to make sure these guys are at peak confidence no matter. … It remains to be seen what my coaching demeanor is, but I imagine at the forefront it’s making sure these guys are confident and bringing energy as a head coach for these guys to feed off of.”
LaTulip already has the seal of approval from former Illinois teammates Malcolm Hill and Michael Finke. The three played for Groce together. Now LaTulip’s the coach (in addition to his duties as general manger), and his one-time teammates turned players like what he’s done so far.
“I think Mike’s done a great job of really putting this all together,” Finke said. “He really got the right pieces that we really needed for this team at every position — from the guys that are Illinois alumni to the guys that went to other schools and fit well. In the two practices we’ve had so far, he’s done a great job of going out there and telling us what to do, but not micromanaging us. He’s letting us have freedom to be able to play, and I think that’s what you want in any coach.”
Hill expressed a similar sentiment. LaTulip’s ability to get everyone on the same page has been important. That played out beyond the basketball court when it came to the necessary COVID-19 testing to even make it to Columbus and the work the team put in virtually before its arrival for the tournament earlier this week.
“The reason why I say he’s great is because he’s not too tight about the situation, but at the same time he’s structured everything to where everybody’s aligned,” Hill said. “He’s very structured in how he does things, and he communicates his ideas to everybody, too. I have no complaints about him.”
The advance work LaTulip organized — via the now ubiquitous Zoom call — helped lay the groundwork for actually getting on the court this week in Columbus. The team talked scheme and plays and had a good grasp on the system LaTulip wanted to run before they ever got in the same room.
“The great thing with this team and what Mike has done is he’s brought in players that know the game of basketball and have really good IQs,” Illinois’ all-time leading shot blocker Nnanna Egwu said. “Every single player on this team just knows what they’re doing. Mike can just drop a play, tell us something to do and we can just go out there and do it. I think that’s what he was envisioning when he was putting this team together.
“Five days, quite frankly, isn’t the ideal amount of time to get prepared for a tournament like this. But when you have the players we have, it makes it a lot easier because we can just go out there and play the game of basketball the way basketball is supposed to be played.”
LaTulip understands he’s working with professionals. The only player on the House of ‘Paign roster that doesn’t have professional experience is recent graduate Andres Feliz, who said he’s heard from some pro teams and has that potentially in his future.
“For me, from a coaching standpoint, my main goal is to instill confidence in these guys,” LaTulip said. “Luckily, they have a lot to begin with, but it’s truly, truly making them feel like, ‘Hey, we can win this thing.’
“When we get there and we play on ESPN, if you have a shot, take it and be confident that you can make it. No matter what it is. If you think you can shoot a gap for a steal, if you’re going to do that, steal it. You need to have that type of confidence.”
LaTulip played for Groce at Illinois and then Champaign native Scott Nagy in his graduate transfer season at Wight State. He’s undoubtedly influenced by those two coaches. Don’t be surprised to see a little Brad Underwood, though.
“If you’re strictly playing for the money, you probably won’t end up winning it,” LaTulip said of the $1 million prize on the line. “We need to play together. We need to play hard. A lot like, specifically, the Illini team this year. Their cornerstone was just playing hard. Underwood gets those guys to play their butts off, and then you add some skill with it, too.”