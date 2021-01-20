CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema’s first Illinois football coaching staff moved one step closer to completion on Wednesday.
Former Illini receiver and kick returner George McDonald has been named assistant head coach and receivers coach. McDonald suited up for Illinois between 1995 and 1998, playing two of those seasons with current Illini athletic director Josh Whitman.
“It was almost 20 years ago when I met George McDonald on the recruiting trails in South Florida,” Bielema said in a statement. “George has established himself as a premier football coach, but more importantly as a leader of young men.”
It’s not immediately clear what additional duties McDonald receives courtesy the assistant head coach title.
McDonald was on North Carolina State’s staff each of the last six seasons, including the previous two as co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach. The 44-year-old previously held positions at Ball State, Northern Illinois, Stanford, Western Michigan, Minnesota, Cleveland (with the NFL’s Browns), Miami (Fla.), Arkansas and Syracuse.
McDonald briefly was on Bielema’s 2013 Arkansas staff as the Razorbacks’ receivers coach, though McDonald resigned the role before that season began to take the same job at Syracuse.
“I’m super excited to come back to the University of Illinois,” McDonald said in a statement. “Everything I’ve accomplished in my career can be attributed to the U of I and the former players, coaches and staff who helped mold me into the person I am today.”
McDonald joins an Illini offensive staff that includes coordinator Tony Petersen, running backs coach Cory Patterson, tight ends coach Ben Miller and line coach Bart Miller. Bielema has filled nine of the 10 possible assistant coach openings on his staff.
McDonald produced 57 catches for 589 yards and four touchdowns in his Illini playing career, adding one rushing score and 1,276 kick return yards. McDonald also ran track at Illinois, and in 1999 he established what was then a program record in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.74 seconds.