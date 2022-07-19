EUGENE, Ore. — The blood of Colin Mickow was evident. So was the guts.
After an undistinguished college track and field career, the 32-year-old former Illini found himself running the men’s marathon Sunday morning at the World Championships. To get an idea of how tough it was, he was brought to the interview area afterward in a wheelchair, his left arm bloodied at the elbow.
He finished 46th. But he finished.
At about the 11-kilometer mark of the 42-kilometer race, he fell at a water station. The left-hander reached for a bottle with his right, then tripped.
“I missed my bottle. I hit something with my foot, tripped up, went down. I got up,” Mickow said. “I felt fine through the first loop, then I cramped up. My hamstring cramped up on the second loop. Then, at some point, it felt like if I sped up, I was going to cramp up everywhere.
“So, I just wanted to finish, just toughed it out to the finish.”
Mickow’s time was 2 hours, 16 minutes, 36 seconds. He hit the half-marathon 34th in 1:04.16, just eight seconds behind the leader, before running the second half in 1:12:20.
That he was here at all — after a six-year layoff — is extraordinary.
He has no agent or sponsorship deals. He uses vacation days to travel to races. All he gets is free gear from Nike and hydration products from Skratch Labs.
After Mickow’s Illini career ended with a 20th-place finish in the 10,000 meters at the 2012 NCAA West Regional, he abandoned running altogether. His best Big Ten finish was third in the 10,000 in 2010, in 29:10.74.
For six years, he got on with life and concentrated on his career as a financial analyst for a company distributing organic and natural foods to supermarkets. When he started pounding pavement again, it was for fitness, not medals.
His first race since college was a Naperville half-marathon in 2018. He won that, then finished second behind Dathan Ritzenhein at the 2019 Rock ’n Roll Chicago half-marathon in 1:05:22. He qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials marathon at Atlanta, where he was 15th in 2:13.45.
In December 2020, he lowered his best time to 2:11:22 in finishing 12th in a marathon at Chandler, Ariz.
As it turned out, placing sixth in the 2021 Chicago Marathon (in 2:13:31) qualified Mickow for worlds. USA Track & Field selected the team based on top finishers at World Marathon Majors, and that included him.
Mickow, an Oswego resident who is married and has an infant son, balanced family and job with running up to 150 miles a week. His weekend long run was often a marathon — 26 miles — so he had run 10 marathons or so before the World Championships.
Mickow’s strength is his strength. He cannot break 60 seconds for 400 meters. The runner will not break, though, even if bleeding and hurting.
“I felt fine right after the fall, but probably adrenaline going through me,” Mickow said. “Once that wore off, that’s where the cramps started happening.”
Mickow became the second Illini to represent Team USA in a marathon at this championship. In a momentous upset, St. Joseph-Ogden’s Marianne Dickerson seized the silver medal behind Norway’s Grete Waitz in the inaugural World Championships at Helsinki, Finland, in 1983.