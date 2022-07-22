CHAMPAIGN — Jacob Campbell already has his first San Diego Padres hat.
It’s not team issue. Not yet.
Simply the best the former Illinois catcher could get at the Lids store, within the closest nearby mall, after signing as an undrafted free agent Tuesday almost immediately at the conclusion of the 2022 MLB Draft.
Campbell will get the real-deal hat this weekend.
He’s headed to Arizona on Sunday to go through medical testing and other protocol at the Padres’ spring training complex.
By the first week of August, he expects to be on a roster — likely San Diego’s rookie league team, or perhaps with the Class A Lake Elsinore Storm — and starting his professional career.
“I knew I was going to get an opportunity regardless,” Campbell said about not being drafted. “I was very happy because it was not two minutes after the draft concluded that I was getting phone calls from different teams with different offers for free-agent opportunities.
“At that point, it was basically just weighing those against each other and for me and my family to make the best decision I felt for my career.”
Campbell is one of three former Illinois standouts taking the first steps down that same path.
Right-handed pitcher Cole Kirschsieper was drafted in the 12th round by the Miami Marlins, and first baseman Justin Janas went in the 12th round to the Atlanta Braves.
Campbell, who was valued in some pre-draft rankings as a fifth- or sixth-round pick, ultimately had to wait until all 20 rounds passed before figuring out his professional future. Just a little more adversity for the Janesville, Wis., native.
Campbell was a top-10 catcher in the country the Class of 2019, but struggled at the plate as a mostly full-time starting freshman at Illinois.
Then he lost basically his entire sophomore season to the COVID-19 pandemic. He needed surgery after breaking the hamate bone in his hand in that extended offseason. Campbell only started to find himself in 2021, bouncing around from catcher to left field and designated hitter before a strong finish to his Illini career this spring.
“I had a lot of failure, which is not uncommon,” said Campbell, who was previously drafted out of high school by the Chicago Cubs in the 36th round of 2018. “A lot of freshmen come in and don’t see success right away. Three out of the four years in my college career, I felt like was a really, really tough challenge for me.
“From the end of my junior year to the start of my senior year was where I felt like I made the most progress and was the most motivated to work out and to hit and fully indulge myself into getting better. … At the end of the day, I created an opportunity for myself to play professional baseball.”
Going undrafted gave Campbell the leverage to choose the organization that he felt was the best fit.
It was the ongoing communication with the Padres — dating back to his first time eligible for the draft — that put San Diego over the top. Campbell, in fact, is embracing the notion that all 30 teams initially passed on him this week.
“The whole way that it worked out kind of fits right into my path and how I’ve had to go about everything since I’ve been in college,” Campbell said. “It’s always kind of been the road less traveled for me. I’m using it like a chip on my shoulder, that I was passed up by every team for 20 rounds. That’s the way I look at it.
“I’m using it as motivation going into all of this, and I feel like it fits right in. It’s a perfect puzzle piece into my journey.”
Kirschsieper’s path was a bit different.
The Frankfort native was just outside the top-300 prospects nationally following a standout career at Lincoln-Way East. The COVID-19 pandemic cut short a promising 2020 season, in which Kirschsieper earned Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America honors.
He settled in as a reliever in 2021 to earn a spot on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. He then broke through in 2022 as Illinois’ Friday night starter and earned All-Big Ten second-team recognition.
Winding up the Marlins’ 12th-round pick this week was the next step. A draft moment he was able to share with childhood friend Ryan Ritter, who was selected in the fourth round by the Colorado Rockies.
“Me and him have been friends since we were in preschool,” Kirschsieper said. “We played baseball, basketball and football together. It was surreal for the both of us. It’s a dream come true.
“I’ve known friends who have gone through this process as well. Just the opportunity to play professional baseball is unbelievable for me and my family.”
Kirschsieper’s path will diverge from Campbell’s again at the beginning of their respective pro careers.
While Campbell will be on a roster and playing as soon as next month, Kirschsieper might not pitch again until next spring. The 5-foot-11 left-hander will find out the Marlins’ plan for him when he heads to Miami either this weekend or early next week, at the latest.
“They said maybe at the end of this minor league season they’ll throw me, but it should be next season,” Kirschsieper said, adding he might wind up playing in a fall league or winter league. “If it’s not that, it’s probably staying down there and working on bullpens and working with their pitching coordinators and their staff trying to develop pitches, get pitches better and work toward getting me ready for that next season.”
Kirschsieper is ready to make a good impression whenever he gets his chance in the Marlins’ organization. He’s realistic about the timeframe to make a major league roster, but is also confident in his ability to do just that.
“They have a lot of young guys that have been getting moved up fairly quickly,” Kirschsieper said. “It comes down to me and my arsenal and my athletic ability and pitchability. I need to go out there and prove myself to get that opportunity at the big leagues.”