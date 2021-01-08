Lonnie Perrin, an Illinois football running back in the early and mid-1970s, has died at age 68. The team reported Perrin's death via Twitter on Friday.
Perrin was on coach Bob Blackman's Illini roster between 1972 and 1975, compiling 1,771 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground to go with 275 receiving yards and one score. Perrin ranks 22nd in Illinois history for career rushing yardage, posting team bests in rushing yards (907) and all-purpose yards (1,100) during the 1975 campaign.
Perrin was selected in the 1976 NFL Draft's fifth round by the Denver Broncos and spent three seasons with them. He went on to play for the Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team in 1979. Perrin amassed 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns as a rusher in his NFL tenure, playing in the Broncos' Super Bowl XII loss to Dallas.