FISHER — Matt Sinclair's football resume didn't include "head coach" within it.
Until now.
The former Illinois football player and assistant has been named Fisher football's new coach, returning Sinclair to the high school ranks for the first time since 2016.
Sinclair's hiring was announced Tuesday on the Fisher school district Facebook and Twitter pages.
Sinclair most recently was a special teams coach, defensive backs coach and strength and conditioning coach at Division III Carthage College in Wisconsin.
He's also spent time as a coach at North Central College — helping that D-III program to its first-ever national championship — along with Washington University.
At the high school level, he was Monticello's defensive coordinator for two seasons and part of Wheaton Warrenville South's staff for four seasons. He graduated from Illinois in 2005.
Fisher hasn't been looking for a new football coach for very long. The Bunnies' previous leader, Carrick MacDonald, departed for the same job with the Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac program last month.
MacDonald spent one season running Fisher football, which canceled its 2022 varsity schedule amid low roster turnout and safety concerns for participating athletes. MacDonald preceded Jake Palmer, who guided the Bunnies for six seasons before resigning after the 2021 season.