The News-Gazette has leaned that former Illinois basketball player and coach Harv Schmidt has died. Schmidt, 84, had been under hospice care with heart issues the past several weeks at Windsor Health Care Center in Windsor, Colo.
The Kankakee native played at Illinois from 1955-57 and helped lead the Illini to second-place Big Ten finishes his first two seasons. Schmidt averaged 12.4 points in his three-year Illini career and was selected in second round with the 11th overall pick in the 1957 NBA Draft by the Minneapolis Lakers.
Schmidt returned to Illinois as coach ahead of the 1967-68 season. He went 89-77 in seven years with a best finish of second in the Big Ten in his second season. Schmidt's tenure as coach helped pull the program out of "slush fund" scandal from the early and mid 1960s.