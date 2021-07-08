CHAMPAIGN — One of the most successful coaches in Illinois history has died.
Gary Wieneke, who coached the Illini track and field team and cross-country program for 36 years, died Thursday after a lengthy battle with cancer, the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Thursday morning.
He was 83 years old.
After retiring from Illinois in 2003, Wieneke then went on coach the Unity High School girls' cross-country program in Tolono for eight seasons before stepping aside in 2015 because of health issues.
The track at the renovated Demirjian Park on the UI campus bears Wieneke's name now. A public dedication was held to honor Wieneke in May before the Big Ten Outdoor Championships were held in Champaign.
During his coaching tenure at Illinois, Wieneke helped guide the Illini to 13 Big Ten titles, with six coming in outdoor track, six happening in indoor track and one in cross-country.
He was recognized in 2019 by Illinois by becoming part of the third class inducted into the school's athletic Hall of Fame.