Former University of Illinois athletic director Neale Stoner has died, UI spokesman Kent Brown confirmed to The News-Gazette on Thursday.
Mr. Stoner passed away on Tuesday in Escondido, Calif.
Mr. Stoner was the Illini athletic director from 1979 until 1988, helping oversee both highs and lows within the athletic department.
Illinois football, led by coach Mike White, made it to the 1984 Rose Bowl after completing an undefeated run through Big Ten play during the 1983 season, and Memorial Stadium was the place to be during Mr. Stoner’s tenure. Illinois sold out 31 games from 1981 through 1987, averaging more than 70,000 fans for five straight seasons from 1982 through 1986.
The Illinois men’s basketball program, under the direction of Lou Henson, also ended an 18-year NCAA tournament drought in 1981, making it back to the NCAA tournament six more times during Mr. Stoner’s tenure in Champaign-Urbana. But Mr. Stoner was forced to resign in the summer of 1988 when Urbana campus Chancellor Mort Weir said an investigation found Mr. Stoner had improperly used university resources for his own benefit.
Mr. Stoner arrived at Illinois in November 1979 as the UI’s 10th athletic director after previously holding the same position at Cal State Fullerton.
Among the coaches he hired at Illinois included White, baseball coach Augie Garrido (who would go on to successful stints at Cal State Fullerton and Texas) and football coach John Mackovic. Mackovic replaced Mr. Stoner as the Illini’s athletic director after Mr. Stoner’s resignation.
Brown said the Stoner family is planning services for sometime in late March, with more details still to be finalized.