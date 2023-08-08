CHAMPAIGN — Jon Davis set multiple records during his Illinois career. The former Oakwood star, a nine-time IHSA state champion combined in cross-country and track, became the first and is still the only Illini to run a sub-4 minute mile.
Davis is returning to Illinois this season as an assistant to new cross-country coach Helen Lehman-Winters. Director of track and field and cross-country Petros Kyprianou officially announced the hire Tuesday.
Davis spent last year signed with Atlanta Track Club's elite team after the conclusion of his Illinois career. Davis was a two-time Big Ten champion and two-time First Team All-American during his six years with the Illini in track and was the 2017 NCAA Midwest Region cross-country champion.
Davis' sub-4 minute mile in 2018 also set the UI Armory track record at 3 minutes, 58.46 seconds. He also holds the school record in the indoor 3,000 at 7:49.22. Outdoors, Davis ran the Demirjian Park record in the 1,500 in 3:39.85 in 2021. He holds the program's second-fastest time in the 1,500 (3:36.85) and 5,000 (13:49.55) behind Illini legends Marko Koers and Craig Virgin, respectively.