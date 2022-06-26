CHAMPAIGN — An interesting group of three individuals teed off at approximately 9:30 a.m. last Saturday during the first round of the UI Open.
A trio of Champaign Central graduates. Two of them siblings. Two of them former teammates for the Maroons boys’ golf program.
Each of them at least a one-time honoree as a News-Gazette All-Area golf first-team selection. And each of them a current or recent college golf athlete.
Justin McCoy, Mackenzie McCoy and Conor Butts did Central proud at the University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy. Justin McCoy recorded the lowest score of the trio, claiming the first-flight title and a $175 prize with a 1-over 145 total.
The 2020 Central graduate was a three-time N-G All-Area boys’ Golfer of the Year with the Maroons and now is readying for his third season with the Webster University men’s program, a Division III team near St. Louis.
“It was crazy. It was like a high school reunion,” McCoy said. “It makes golf really fun and exactly what I want it to be: a fun time to go out and get some fresh air. And if I hit a bad shot, oh well.”
Butts, a 2018 Central graduate, qualified for the championship flight via his first-round performance and ultimately placed 12th in that flight with a final score of 153.
Mackenzie McCoy, a 2019 Central graduate, slotted into the third flight and placed eighth within it. She carded a cumulative 170 as the only woman in the entire field.
“I hadn’t seen a lot of people for a while, being in St. Louis 300 miles away,” Justin McCoy said. “Playing with my sister and Conor was great. I could take my mind off the bad shots.”
Justin McCoy and Butts helped the Central boys’ team place fifth in the 2017 Class 2A state tournament, when McCoy was a sophomore and Butts was a senior. The duo’s haul as high school teammates also included one sectional team championship and two regional team titles.
Butts was a senior on the 2021 Olivet Nazarene men’s golf squad, while Mackenzie McCoy spent the 2021-22 school year on the Lindenwood women’s golf roster after previously competing for Danville Area Community College.
This marked the second time Justin McCoy participated in the UI Open, with the previous occurrence coming in the 2018 showcase. He fired a 161 in that tournament, which was won by Derek Meinhart with a 137.
Lo and behold, McCoy and Meinhart were playing partners for last Sunday’s final round. Meinhart finished one stroke behind McCoy when all was said and done.
“It was a blast getting to play with him,” McCoy said. “I wanted to bring my ‘A’ game and see if I could play with the best guys in the area. It was so fun getting to play with a local legend like him.”
The big difference for McCoy between the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, he said, is the distance he’s added to his shots.
“I like to think I’m a little more mature in my game,” McCoy said. “Being my home course, I know where to hit it and where not to hit it. ... I feel like I can compete with all the great golfers in Champaign County and try to win these tournaments.”
Since departing Savoy for Webster Groves — a short drive away from downtown St. Louis — McCoy has become a standout performer with the Gorloks.
McCoy captured medalist distinction in the 2021 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament as a freshman and helped Webster to the team title.
He also competed with the Gorloks in that year’s D-III national championships.
McCoy again played a meaningful role last April as Webster earned its fifth consecutive SLIAC tournament crown. Earlier this month, McCoy was named a D-III Academic All-America third-team selection by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
“I’m very proud of this,” McCoy said. “(It) was my biggest goal. Thankfully, my grades are better than the golf game sometimes. I have a 4.0 (GPA) right now, so I’m really proud of myself for that.”
McCoy experienced great success quickly in the college ranks and already has taken part in a pair of D-III national championship tournaments.
“Freshman year, I played a little nervous,” McCoy said. “Now, I’ve earned my respect and my spot, and I think the team knows I’m a big help for them. This year was a good jump-start to my junior year coming up, and I think I’m going to be seeing my name atop lots of leaderboards coming up.
“Got to stay humble, though.”
McCoy also is finding time to give back to the community he grew up in.
Between Monday and Thursday this week, he and Mackenzie served as instructors at the UI Golf Course’s first of three summertime junior camps.
“It’s great to come out and teach the juniors the wonderful game of golf,” Justin McCoy said. “It’s more than just a game that old people play.”
McCoy would like to see more young people take up golf in some form or fashion. His younger brother, Jeremy, is 13 years old and getting more involved with the sport these days.
“He’s having fun with it. He’s really good at basketball ... but I was good at basketball at one point, and here I am playing golf in college,” Justin McCoy said. “I need to set an example. I need to teach him (and other young people) this isn’t a game to go out and get angry when you hit a bad shot. It’s a game of respect and honor. It teaches you a lot about life.”