One of the best boys' high school basketball players in Champaign history has died.
Clyde Turner, still the all-time leading scorer at Champaign Central more than 50 years after he last suited up for the Maroons, died on Tuesday. The University of Minnesota — where Turner went on to shine for two seasons with the Gophers in the early 1970s — announced his death on Tuesday afternoon.
Turner was 70 years old and had been in hospice care, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Turner, a 1969 Central graduate, scored 1,805 points in his career with the Maroons and held the Twin City scoring record for a little more than 40 years years before former Centennial standout Rayvonte Rice established a new mark in 2010 with 1,810 career points. Since then, Doug Wallen (1,906 points with St. Thomas More and Central) and Tim Finke (2,015 points with Centennial and Central) have eclipsed the mark set by Rice that was held for so long by Turner.
A 6-foot-7 forward, Turner helped lead the 1968-69 Central team to the one-class 1969 state tournament at the Assembly Hall in Champaign, with the Maroons earning a third-place finish and compiling a 30-4 record that winter under coach Lee Cabutti.
Turner "was a fierce competitor and a complete player," Cabutti said Tuesday. "He hated to lose and inspired a competitive spirit in the other players on the team."
Cabutti said that if Central lost at home, "Clyde would be so upset that he would quickly get dressed and leave the locker room to go home."
No Central team since has reached the 30-win plateau, with Turner shining on the state tournament stage. He scored 27 points during a 62-57 quarterfinal win against Galesburg and poured in 37 points during a 56-49 win against East Aurora in the third-place game. Turner was held to nine points during the Maroons' 37-36 loss in the state semifinals to eventual state champion Proviso East.
All of the success with the Maroons translated into college for Turner, who started his college journey at Robert Morris Junior College in Carthage, where he was a junior college All-American.
Turner went on to play two seasons at Minnesota from 1971-73, helping the Gophers win the 1972 Big Ten title. Turner ended up playing in 51 games at Minnesota, leading the Gopers in scoring in both seasons by averaging 18.6 points during the 1971-72 season and 18.1 points during the 1972-73 season.
A fourth-round draft choice of the Milwaukee Bucks in 1973, Turner never played in the NBA but did play professionally for two seasons in Europe before he eventually settled in the Minneapolis area.
Turner was set to be inducted into the University of Minnesota Hall of Fame in September, but will now be honored posthumously.