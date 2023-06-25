MONTICELLO — Asher Bradd possesses a Michael Jordan-esque story. Just as a baseball player, instead of as a basketball player.
Let Kevin Koslofski share the details.
Koslofski is a Maroa-Forsyth graduate who stood 5-foot-8 during his playing days and still wound up being drafted by Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals in 1984. He spent parts of four seasons in MLB as an outfielder, between 1992 and 1996.
Bradd, a 2019 Monticello alumnus, also stood 5-8 coming out of high school. But Koslofski’s knowledge of Bradd begins earlier than that.
“He came and took hitting lessons with me when he was probably junior high-age, (in his) freshman year of high school,” said Koslofski, who now coaches baseball through the Decatur Commodores travel program and continues training Bradd in hitting. “He came to our workouts for our summer team ... and didn’t make the cut twice.
“He was a tenacious kid, a small kid when he first started coming in, and we just told him to keep getting stronger and keep trying.”
Bradd did keep trying. His father eventually brought him back to the Commodores for a third tryout.
“He ended up playing for us for two years,” Koslofski said, “... and was probably the best leadoff hitter I’ve coached in 12, 13 years.”
At one time unable to earn a spot on a travel baseball team, Bradd now is preparing to join the University of Illinois baseball program as a fifth-year senior outfielder.
“I was pretty pumped,” Bradd said. “I’ve been an Illinois fan since I could remember. ... I talked to Coach (Dan) Hartleb and went on a visit a couple weeks ago. I just loved it from there. I just thought it was an opportunity I really couldn’t pass up.”
Bradd finished up his Monticello baseball career by earning News-Gazette All-Area second-team status in his senior year.
A few months after helping Sages football win its first-ever IHSA state championship inside Illinois’ Memorial Stadium, Bradd hit .444 as a senior baseball player. He added an on-base percentage of .566 and a slugging percentage of .617, recording eight doubles, three triples and 22 RBI.
“Obviously, he was talented in high school and had a passion for the game,” said Monticello baseball coach Chris Jones, who led the Sages throughout Bradd’s high school stay. “He’s the ultimate competitor, and is not afraid to put the time in and put the work in.”
When asked if many college coaches were dialing up Jones to inquire about Bradd at that time, Jones said “not a lot, no.”
“I can’t think of any off the top of my head, to be honest with you,” Jones said. “There are a few I’m sure were interested, but it never went as far as anyone reaching out.”
Per usual, Bradd persevered. He’s spent the last four college seasons as a member of Ryan Copeland’s Division II Illinois-Springfield program.
“When I got out of high school, I was too small to play at a Big Ten or D-I school,” Bradd said. “UIS turned out to be a great fit.”
Koslofski said he asked Bradd while the latter was in high school where Bradd could envision himself playing college baseball. Bradd suggested UIS, so Koslofski made a phone call.
“One of their assistants came and watched Asher, and he may have popped one up and hit a grounder and the guy left,” Koslofski said. “Fast forward, I sent a message to the head coach there (formerly Chris Ramirez) and said, ‘How would you like to have the best leadoff hitter I’ve ever coached?’”
When Koslofski told Ramirez he was referring to Bradd, Ramirez informed him his staff had seen Bradd. Koslofski was undeterred.
“I told him, ‘(Bradd) will figure out a way to get on the field. He’ll be a team leader. He’ll be one of your fastest runners, and he’s got a competitive drive you want in any athlete,’” Koslofski said. “He played every game. He just did everything I told the coach he’d do.”
Bradd, now checking in at 5-9 and 170 pounds, started in 154 games and played in 163 games across four seasons with the Prairie Stars. He hit .385 over 641 at-bats, notching 37 doubles, 101 RBI, 76 walks and 56 stolen bases along the way while maintaining a fielding percentage of .981 in the outfield.
Bradd received honorable-mention All-America status in his fourth and final season with UIS, courtesy the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. He hit .434 for the 2023 season, at one point boasting a 30-game bases-reached streak and at another time maintaining a 13-game hitting streak.
Even with Bradd’s individual success, however, the Prairie Stars were unable to replicate last season’s 48-11 record and berth in the NCAA D-II national tournament.
UIS tallied a 36-15 record this past spring, with its season ending in the NCAA DII Midwest Regional tournament in Springfield.
Copeland actually took the head coaching job with Northern Illinois baseball earlier this month, after Bradd had entered the transfer portal.
“Last year was a little frustrating for us as a team,” Bradd said. “It was pretty cool to get some recognition from the conference and the region. I was honorable-mention All-America in one of the polls, which was pretty cool.
“So at the end of the year, I decided I wanted to see what my options were.”
Bradd said Hartleb reached out “a couple days” after Bradd hit the portal.
“They said one of the things they’ve been missing over the last couple years is a base-stealing threat,” Bradd said, “and someone who’s always a threat at the plate and a good fielder. They felt I would be a good fit for the team.”
Koslofski again gauged what Bradd wanted for his baseball future, prior to Illinois entering the conversation. It led to another phone call, this time from Koslofski to Hartleb.
“He goes, ‘I feel like I want another challenge,’” Koslofski said of Bradd. “He’s that type of kid. He’s looking for something that’s going to challenge him, and he’s not afraid to go try it.”
Koslofski expressed complete confidence in Bradd’s ability to transfer his D-II baseball prowess to the D-I stage.
“He has what it takes to succeed at that level,” Koslofski said. “He’s going to surprise there and do well, and have a really good opportunity to be a contributor.”
Jones is thrilled for Bradd to receive a chance with a Big Ten institution — and the one most local to Monticello at that.
“I had no doubt the way he worked in high school, he was going to continue working that way,” Jones said. “I’m super happy for Asher. He deserves any opportunity he gets.”
Bradd said he expected to report to Illinois’ campus in August. He’s trying to find interim playing time before then, perhaps in the Northwoods League that offers wood-bat baseball this time of year.
Bradd also is working an internship at Monticello’s First State Bank this summer.
Bradd received a fifth year of college eligibility because of the NCAA’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s using it to showcase some of the best of what Monticello athletics has to offer, at the highest collegiate level.
“When I posted online (about going to Illinois), I seemed to get a lot of community support,” Bradd said. “I know we’ve had a couple guys (go D-I in baseball) — Nick Stokowski went to Central Michigan, and another guy (Jacob Williams) went to Southern Illinois, but I don’t think we’ve had anyone go to Illinois.
“I can play in the Big Ten and represent my school, and hopefully, get other athletes to follow my path and play at the U of I one day.”