CHAMPAIGN — Brad Dalton felt something special was on the horizon for St. Thomas More volleyball when he left the team after its 2014 season.
“I really didn’t want to leave when I left,” Dalton said this week. “Just logistically, it wasn’t working (with my job). I’ve got a lot more flexibility (now).”
Dalton vacated the Sabers’ head coaching role after three seasons, one of which resulted in an IHSA regional championship, and took the same job at Decatur MacArthur.
At that point in history, STM had captured five regional plaques but no other postseason hardware.
The former Heritage volleyball coach eventually moved on to Decatur St. Teresa, leading the Bulldogs to the 2019 Class 2A state championship.
During Dalton’s cumulative time coaching in Decatur, those who came through STM’s program found plenty of ways to prove Dalton correct.
With a Class 2A state title in 2017, followed by a 2A third-place trophy in 2018. With a Class 1A state championship in 2021.
With six regional titles, four sectional championships and three super-sectional victories. With boatloads of regular-season triumphs in the past eight seasons as Stan Bergman, Kelly McClure and then Evan Hook maintained the successful run by STM since Dalton left.
Seems like Dalton really was on to something.
And now he has the opportunity to keep the Sabers trending in that direction.
Dalton was named STM’s next volleyball coach this week. He replaces Evan Hook, who stepped aside after one season to focus upon the impending birth of he and his wife’s third child.
“I didn’t know he was leaving. I was surprised to see (the job) posted,” Dalton said. “I was actually online looking for positions for my daughter, a part-time gig or something like that. And, lo and behold, there it is.
“I reached out to a friend, and the next thing you know we’re talking to (STM athletic director Jon Marston) the next half-hour and meeting with him the next day, and it’s on. It’s all come together in the last week.”
Dalton accumulated a 124-51 record in five seasons with St. Teresa. The aforementioned state championship was preceded by a 1A third-place finish in his first campaign of 2018.
“You coach somewhere long enough, sometimes it’s time for a change,” Dalton said. “Overall, I’m happy with my time at St. Teresa. I’m kind of just looking to rejuvenate myself and have a new challenge.”
STM authored a 31-8 record in its lone season under Hook earlier this school year, dropping a three-set 1A super-sectional match to eventual state runner-up Springfield Lutheran.
It was Hook’s first high school coaching gig since leaving Champaign Central after its 2015 season to focus on starting a family.
“With coaching, I’m realistic. I know I won’t be able to give it 100 percent, and that’s what (the players) deserve,” Hook said. “It broke my heart because I haven’t coached in so long. it was so exciting, and I missed it.”
The Sabers will return a pair of News-Gazette All-Area volleyball first-team selections for their 2023 season. Setter/middle hitter Julia Johnson will be a senior, and outside hitter Shannon Monahan will be a junior. Other standouts expected to return include Addie Kerr and Cassidy Monahan, though STM also will need to replace a solid outgoing senior class that includes Mallory Monahan, Erin Henkel, Claire Kennedy and Maddy Swisher.
When Dalton originally coached the Sabers between 2012 and 2014, he oversaw rosters that included a pair of All-Area Players of the Year in Lexi Wallen and Mica Allison. Two more Players of the Year — Allie Trame and Caroline Kerr — have hailed from STM since, and the Sabers regularly display ample talent beyond that.
“The train’s already rolling. I’m just going to jump on and guide it a little bit,” Dalton said. “I’m not going to go in and make any major changes. I’m just going to put my system in, and the kids, I hear they have a hardworking group. It’s always fun to coach hardworking kids, no matter where you are.”
One thing spectators should come to expect out of STM volleyball under Dalton’s direction: a robust offense.
“The year we won state at St. Teresa, we had six kids with over 100 kills,” Dalton said. “So we’ll run some fun stuff, and fast. It’s more about speed and running a fast enough offense that can make the other team feel uncomfortable playing defense.”