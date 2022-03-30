DANVILLE — A three-time News-Gazette All-Area girls’ basketball Player of the Year and the 2019 N-G All-State Player of the Year is seeking a new college home.
Anaya Peoples announced via Twitter on Wednesday after she has entered the transfer portal following three seasons with the Notre Dame women’s basketball program.
The 2019 Schlarman graduate will have two remaining seasons of eligibility since one of those was created by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My three years at Notre Dame have allowed me to build some of the best relationships and memories with my teammates, coaches and fans,” the 5-foot-10 guard wrote on Twitter. “I will forever cherish my time at Notre Dame and the people I have met here. Thank you to Coach (Niele) Ivey and Coach (Muffet) McGraw for providing me with the opportunity to play at the University of Notre Dame. ... Irish Nation will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Peoples’ time in South Bend, Ind., included McGraw stepping aside from her role as Notre Dame’s coach in 2020 after 33 seasons and Ivey’s promotion from Irish assistant coach to head coach.
Peoples saw action in 32 games during Notre Dame’s 2021-22 season, including 17 starts, as the Irish boasted a 24-9 record that included a run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament. Peoples averaged 3.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and one steal per game while averaging close to 20 minutes per game.
As a sophomore, Peoples started in 19 of Notre Dame’s 20 games and averaged 9.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals while logging an average of 28 minutes per game.
As a freshman, Peoples made 10 starts and played in 17 games overall before suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery. When healthy, she averaged 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 steals while averaging more than 31 minutes.
Peoples committed to Notre Dame in 2017 and went on to help Schlarman girls’ basketball win IHSA Class 1A state championships in 2018 and 2019. She was a News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection in each of her four prep seasons.
Peoples’ decision to enter the transfer portal comes nine days after Illinois hired Shauna Green as its next women’s basketball coach. Green arrived in Champaign-Urbana after a stint at Dayton that included her coaching Capria Brown, a 2020 Schlarman graduate who played alongside Peoples on those two Hilltoppers teams that won state titles.