Capria Brown saw nine minutes of playing time for Dayton women’s basketball during its 72-66 victory at Davidson on Feb. 28, 2021.
The then-freshman guard provided one rebound and one assist as the Flyers clinched the Atlantic-10 Conference’s regular-season championship.
A celebration naturally ensued, centered around Dayton coach Shauna Green.
“She came in (the locker room) ... and just started screaming, and we were all dumping water on her and she was jumping off the ground,” Brown said. “That’s a memory I’ll always have of her.”
Illinois women’s basketball fans are hopeful they’ll soon see Green involved with similar joyful moments.
Brown and her Dayton teammates learned Monday morning Green was accepting the same position with the Illini following six successful seasons with Dayton. Green replaces Nancy Fahey, who retired from coaching earlier this month after five seasons guiding the team.
“Coach Green’s one heck of a coach,” said Brown, a 2020 Schlarman graduate who won a pair of IHSA Class 1A state championships with the Hilltoppers. “To see her get this job, I wasn’t surprised at all. ... A lot of us were in tears, hugging her and stuff like that. It wasn’t easy at all.”
The Flyers posted a 127-50 record in Green’s time at the helm, including a 40-11 mark since Brown joined the program prior to its 2020-21 season. This actually is the second time Brown has been directly associated with a college coaching change. She initially committed to Xavier in January 2019 before Brian Neal stepped aside as the Musketeers’ coach.
Brown said a key factor in what drew her to Dayton, where she committed in September 2019, was Green.
“I could just tell she was a very caring person. ... She’s very family-oriented,” Brown said. “She’ll have talks with you like you’re a normal person, and I think that’s what I liked about (her). We just had a connection (with) the way she’s honest to us.”
Wes Brown, Capria’s dad, said he and his wife received similar vibes from Green during and after the recruiting process.
“She puts the kids first. ... She treats the kids like they’re humans, and she’s a very personal coach,” Wes Brown said. “She’ll let you know what’s right, and she’ll let you know what’s wrong. She doesn’t pull any punches. She’s 100 percent for the student-athletes and doesn’t try to sugarcoat (things).”
On the Xs and Os front, Capria Brown said she’s “definitely a lot better than I was at Schlarman” since beginning to learn under Green.
“My defense has changed a lot since I came to Dayton. That’s something she preaches,” Capria Brown said. “Offense, the confidence and how she allows people to play their game and play through a flow (is positive). I’ve changed through the years playing under her.”
Wes Brown said he’s seen Green maximize the Flyers’ talents while watching the program from afar.
“She’ll be a good fit (at Illinois) because she demands perfection, and she doesn’t accept sloppy play or people giving less than 150 percent on the court,” Wes Brown said. “If you’re not doing what you’re supposed to be doing, you’re not going to play much.”
Capria Brown noted Green’s three A-10 Coach of the Year awards and four NCAA tournament appearances as reasons she feels Green can improve the Illini’s fortunes.
“She just brings so much energy,” Capria Brown said. “She’s going to bring a lot of positive things she did at Dayton to Illinois. It’s going to be awesome to see her coach. She’s going to turn that program around.”