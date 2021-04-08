College/Prep Sports Reporter

Here’s the top 10 available based on their 247Sports Composite ranking out of high school, via college basketball writer Scott Richey:

Walker Kessler

7-1, 245, Forward

North Carolina

The former five-star recruit played sparingly in his first season with the Tar Heels, getting just 8.8 minutes per game in a crowded frontcourt.

Devin Askew

6-3, 198, Guard

Kentucky

Askew reclassified to run the Wildcats’ offense in 2020-21 — and he did — but his freshman season was inefficient and not all that productive.

Adam Miller

6-3, 180, Guard

Illinois

Starting all 31 games wasn’t enough to keep Miller in Champaign, with the Peoria native moving on after developing into solid two-way guard.

Nimari Burnett

6-4, 195, Guard

Texas Tech

Burnett lasted just 12 games with the Red Raiders, as Georgetown transfer Mac McClung wound up playing a bigger role in Lubbock, Texas, during the 2020-21 season.

Earl Timberlake

6-6, 215, Guard

Miami

The Washington, D.C., native dealt with shoulder and ankle injuries throughout his freshman season and only played seven games with Miami.

Boogie Ellis

6-3, 180, Guard

Memphis

Ellis’ role changed in his sophomore season with the Tigers, as he shifted more to backing up fellow guards Damion Baugh and Lester Quinones.

Rocket Watts

6-2, 185, Guard

Michigan State

The “Rocket Watts at point guard” experiment failed for the Spartans, and the Detroit native regressed nearly across the board as a sophomore.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim

6-7, 214, Guard

Virginia

Abdur-Rahim, who was Tony Bennett’s second-highest ranked recruit ever, played in eight games and just 37 total minutes as a freshman.

Jaemyn Brakefield

6-8, 216, Forward

Duke

Almost exclusively a backup for the Blue Devils in 2020-21, Brakefield’s departure is part of Duke having to overhaul essentially half its roster again.

Micah Peavy

6-7, 215, Guard

Texas Tech

Peavy opting to transfer along with Burnett means Texas Tech not only lost its coach to an in-state Big 12 rival, but also a pair of top-50 guards.

