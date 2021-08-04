ARCOLA — Jim Crane’s involvement in Byron Bradford’s June 2021 memorial service might seem odd to the uninitiated.
Or even to those who know Crane well.
The 50-year-old Crane is a 1989 Arthur High School graduate. Bradford, who died in October 2020 at the age of 81, was a longtime Arcola football assistant coach who helped the Purple Riders to three state championships, including two when Crane was at a rival high school.
This reality wasn’t lost on Shane Lammers, a Purple Riders alumnus and University of Illinois police officer who served with Crane in the National Guard.
“(Lammers) goes, ‘What the heck is an Arthur Knight doing MCing a Purple Rider event?’” Crane recalled. “I saw him later at the local watering hole, and I said, ‘Hey, Shane, Arcola High School is the only AHS left. I had to transfer my membership.’”
Indeed, Arthur High is now Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High.
But Crane nowadays finds himself deeply invested in Arcola athletics, even after the graduation of sons Sam (2018) and Ben (2020) from the institution.
“It’s a special place,” Jim Crane said. “Let’s be honest: The football tradition at Arcola is unmatched. It was always kind of neat watching it on the outside. Then actually being involved with it ... it’s neat to be a part of it.”
Crane’s best-known responsibilities are tied to Purple Riders football.
He and Arcola graduate Jason Goad — co-workers with the Douglas County Highway Department — come together outside the office to create hype content for Arcola’s football video board and YouTube channel. Crane also operates the scoreboard during games.
None of this mentions his role as the Arcola School Board vice president, nor his past tenures coaching local Junior Football League athletes as well as junior high and high school basketball players.
“People have got to give back to make sure programs keep moving forward,” Crane said. “As long as I’m able to do it and I’m wanted, I’ll keep doing it.”
That second comment specifically pertains to his football videography and scoreboard efforts.
Crane said the idea for hype videos came from former Purple Riders coach Zach Zehr when Zehr took over the team in 2013. The concept further gained steam when the school added its current scoreboard and video board setup in 2015.
“He had the idea we can do an intro walkout video and things like that,” Crane said. “So I’ll go in and video stuff in practice, and we’ll put together a little montage and get it uploaded.
“So when they walk out in pregame, we always put all the kids’ pictures up with their position and year, (and same with) the cheerleaders. And we always try to put something up with the opposing team ... and welcome them to Thomas-Bradford Field and try to make a big production out of it, not just for the Arcola kids but for all the kids on both sides of the football.”
That tradition has continued since Zehr’s departure following the 2016 season, continuing with Nick Lindsey as the Purple Riders’ football coach and athletic director ever since.
“It’s something that makes our program special and is another cool experience for our kids,” Lindsey said. “Jim does it all. He takes his time from an afternoon in the preseason and puts all that video together. It’s really great. And he also does a lot of troubleshooting for our scoreboards when they aren’t working.”
Interestingly, some of Crane’s fondest football memories in his time running the scoreboard are associated with Arcola defeats.
One is the 41-34 loss to Camp Point Central on Nov. 8, 2014, in the Class 1A postseason’s second round. It marked the Purple Riders’ only setback of the year.
“We were down 21-0 at halftime, and we came back to take the lead with a minute and a half to go,” Crane said. “When (we) kicked off and (they) took that kickoff to the house, it just deflated everybody.”
Another is an 8-0 defeat versus Hardin Calhoun on Oct. 29, 2016, in the 1A playoffs’ opening round.
“We’re up there in the box just talking back and forth, and it’s like, ‘The first person to score is going to win,’” Crane said. “We were moving the ball down the field ... and had a wide-open hole for our running back, and a defensive lineman scrapes down and hits the guy perfectly. The ball shoots right in the air about 10 yards forward and right into the hands of the free safety, and he takes it to the house.”
The last game on his highlight reel is Arcola’s 45-42 loss at the hands of rival Tuscola on Sept. 6, 2019. Crane describes it as “that heavyweight slug fest,” an assessment mirrored by Warriors coach Andy Romine at the time when he compared the matchup to “a Sugar Ray Leonard fight in the 1980s.”
Crane takes seriously his scoreboard operating job. He doesn’t want to be the reason a game’s result is in question.
“You want to be completely fair to both sides ... and you want to make sure everything is done as perfectly as you can,” Crane said. “I’m better at it now that both of my kids are graduated. Now I can actually just do my job and not have that emotional connection to it.”
Crane’s connection to the Purple Riders shouldn’t be ending anytime soon. Lindsey is glad to keep it that way.
“He’s got some funny stories about the times he played Arcola over there at Arthur,” Lindsey said. “It’s always nice to have local people who love your community and are willing to help.”
That said, Crane will miss this year’s football version of Cola Wars — the Aug. 27 season opener versus Tuscola at Arcola’s Thomas-Bradford Field — because he’s attending his oldest son’s class ring ceremony at the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.
“We’ll have (the video) all set up for whoever’s going to take my place for that game,” Crane said. “Hopefully we can get back to some normalcy this year and have some big crowds and have some fun.”