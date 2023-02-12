HIGHLAND — Plenty of IHSA wrestling programs aren’t accustomed to sending six athletes to the individual boys’ wrestling state meet.
Rob Ledin’s Mahomet-Seymour team operates a little differently.
“We’re never satisfied. That’s the kind of program we are,” Ledin said. “We’re definitely Bulldog proud, but we’ve still got some work to do.”
Ledin watched six of his grapplers advance from their respective weight classes in the Class 2A Highland Sectional, which began Friday and concluded Saturday.
A top-four sectional finish secured a spot in the state tournament, which runs this coming Thursday through Saturday at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Seniors Brennan Houser and Mateo Casillas achieved a little more than that, with the pair of Bulldogs each winning a sectional title.
Houser recorded a pinfall against Danville junior Philip Shaw IV in the 182-pound final, ending the match after 2 minutes, 37 seconds, to claim a sectional crown.
Casillas’ last bout at 195 went the distance, but it ended with him winning a 6-0 decision versus Chatham Glenwood senior Brandon Bray to top the bracket.
“They both have the same goal. That’s always a good thing,” Ledin said. “I’ve told them all along, ‘When you watch the Grand March (at the state meet), you’ll see teammates standing next to each other.’ The reason is they have similar goals and push each other all year. That’s what we have at 182 and 195.”
Houser and Casillas will be joined at State Farm Center by teammates Caden Hatton, Donovan Lewis, Colton Crowley and Camden Harms.
Hatton, a senior, placed second at 113. Lewis, a junior, finished third at 138, and the senior tandem of Crowley (220) and Harms (285) each took fourth.
Freshman Colton McClure actually could increase M-S’ state involvement at 106. He’s the injury alternate for Bloomington freshman Tyler Barlow, who had to medically forfeit his sectional title match.
“We probably didn’t wrestle our best tournament (overall), but we’re excited for them,” Ledin said. “It’s a brand new week next week at the state tournament. We’ve got some work to do, got to clean some things up.”
Centennial qualified four individuals from the Highland Sectional to the state tournament, led by junior Jack Barnhart winning the sectional title at 220.
Barnhart scored a 5-1 decision victory against Chatham Glenwood’s Alex Hamrick in the final.
“He looked really athletic, getting in there, taking shot fakes, getting in on legs and basically pushing the pace,” Chargers coach Andrew Nyland said. “(He’s) controlling his entire match and not really giving the guy an inch.”
Senior Declan Pate (second place at 120), junior Trevor Schoonover (fourth at 132) and senior TJ Easter (third at 160) round out Centennial’s state qualifiers.
“This is my ninth or 10th year being at Centennial, and I think the most people we had was last year at three,” Nyland said. “Usually it’s one or two, or none on occasion. So getting four guys ... feels great.”
Danville’s Shaw qualified for state with his runner-up showing at 195. Same goes for Urbana junior Cordero Sims, who placed third at 113.
Class 1A Clinton Sectional
Rockets lead way. Logan Patton and his Unity boys’ wrestlers left last Saturday’s 1A Le Roy Regional with a sense of disappointment. It was tied to the fact the Rockets didn’t capture a team championship, as they had in each of the previous two non-COVID seasons.
What happened across Friday and Saturday in the 1A Clinton Sectional indicated Patton’s athletes have moved on from that frustration.
Unity advanced six individuals to next week’s boys’ individual state tournament at State Farm Center, fronted by a 195-pound sectional championship from senior Nick Nosler.
“It’s awesome,” Patton said, “the culture that we’ve built here.”
Nosler defeated St. Thomas More junior Brody Cuppernell by 13-2 major decision in Saturday’s sectional title match.
“He’s got a point to prove,” Patton said of Nosler, last year’s 1A 195 state runner-up. “He’s been waiting 365 days. All that work he’s put in, he’s trending in the right direction.”
Another senior, Kyus Root, placed second at 170 to qualify for state.
Nosler and Root will be accompanied to Champaign by a quartet of younger Rockets: freshman Hunter Shike (fourth place at 126), sophomore Kaden Inman (third at 138), sophomore Ryan Rink (fourth at 152) and sophomore Hunter Eastin (third at 182).
“It’s kind of awesome — our young guys did what they were supposed to do,” Patton said. “All those young guys were in the blood round (the consolation semifinals), and all won with a major (decision), tech (fall) or fall. They dominated the blood round.”
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher and Le Roy/Tri-Valley each advanced three athletes to state from this sectional.
The Falcons’ trio consists of juniors Shawn Schlickman (fourth place at 120), Carson Maxey (second at 145) and Aiden Sancken (fourth at 195). The Panthers’ threesome is sophomores Brady Mouser (second at 106) and Kobe Brent (fourth at 113) and junior Jacob Bischoff (third at 220).
Sectional host Clinton earned two state entries courtesy sophomore Cayden Poole (fourth at 132) and senior Will Winter (fourth at 145).
St. Joseph-Ogden sophomore Holden Brazelton won the sectional championship at 132 with a 7-0 decision against Illini Bluffs’ Ian O’Connor in the final.
Other local schools to feature one state qualifier were Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac (senior Hunter Wilson placing second at 285), Hoopeston Area (sophomore Angel Zamora placing third at 160) and St. Thomas More (Cuppernell placing second at 195).
Class 1A Carterville Sectional
Comets fare well. Oakwood/Salt Fork collected a pair of individual boys’ sectional championships on Saturday and advanced five athletes to next week’s state tournament at State Farm Center.
Comets senior Reef Pacot was crowned titlist at 145 pounds on Saturday, and junior Bryson Capansky earned the same honor at 152.
Pacot’s championship match was a thriller, as he bested Herrin’s Blue Bishop 3-2 in double overtime. Capansky’s title match was a bit more straightforward, ending with an 8-4 decision victory against Vandalia’s Logan Nance.
Also part of O/SF’s state-qualifying contingent from this sectional are freshman Tyler Huchel (second place at 113) and sophomores Pedro Rangel (second at 126) and Carter Chambliss (fourth at 132).
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm senior Craig Johnson snagged this sectional’s 182 championship, overcoming Oblong senior Austin Hargrave in the final. Tigers junior Houston Bryant also advanced to state by placing fourth at 152.
Peoria Richwoods Sectional
Six athletes move on. The 1A Clinton Sectional wasn’t the only tournament Patton could be happy about Saturday with his Unity program.
Three Rockets girls qualified for their individual state tournament with a top-four weight-class finish out of the Peoria Richwoods Sectional, which began Friday and ended Saturday.
The girls’ state tournament is scheduled for Feb. 24-25 at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington.
“They’re treated just like the boys, and it shows,” Patton said. “They have a point to prove, too. Unity wrestling, on both ends, had a good sectional.”
Junior Lexi Ritchie, the reigning girls’ state champion at 155 pounds, finalized a sectional-championship performance on Saturday by knocking off Marion senior Haylie Nappier-Feth via pinfall in the title bout.
“The perfection of, ‘Can I wrestle my best match,’ we still haven’t seen it yet (with Ritchie),” Patton said. “(Her mindset is), ‘A year ago I won. Now, I want to dominate. Now, I want to separate myself.’”
Senior Ava Vasey and freshman Phoenix Molina each advanced to state from Unity’s camp as well, placing third at 140 and 235, respectively.
“If Ava stays out of her own head, she’s tough to beat. I do think she’s on the top of the podium,” Patton said. “(Molina) doesn’t want to be left out. ... She’s going to do the right things.”
Three other local teams each advanced an athlete to state from this sectional. Each will make history as the first wrestler to represent her program in the IHSA girls’ individual state tournament, which debuted last school year.
Le Roy/Tri-Valley freshman Jaelyn Brumfield placed third at 106, Oakwood/Salt Fork freshman Taylor Owens ranked third at 135 and Urbana junior Jurdan Tyler placed fourth at 235.
Geneseo Sectional
Schlickman qualifies. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher sophomore Avery Schlickman is making a return trip to the IHSA individual girls’ wrestling state tournament, via her efforts Friday and Saturday in this sectional.
Schlickman placed second at 130 pounds, the weight class in which she qualified for state last year.