CHAMPAIGN — Fans that showed up to State Farm Center early enough in the past couple seasons were afforded the opportunity to watch a unique approach to pregame warmups by now-former Illini men’s basketball players Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo.
Cockburn worked on his hand-eye coordination by juggling tennis balls. Curbelo tightened up his ball-handling skills by subbing out a basketball for those same tennis balls for one-handed and two-handed drills.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood broke out the tennis balls for a different purpose this week in practice. It was a direct result of the 22 fouls the Illini committed, including 16 in the second half alone, in their 81-79 loss at Iowa last Saturday afternoon.
Defense in practice was played with a tennis ball in each hand. It’s a simple theory. If a player’s hands are occupied, they can’t reach. Which was basically all Illinois did against the Hawkeyes.
“The old nemesis that keeps kicking our tails is fouls,” Underwood said on his Monday night radio show. “We had 11 fouls called when we were in between the man and the basket. It was just us using our hands. It’s something we’ve got to grow out of.”
Illinois opened the new year in its return to Big Ten play with an even worse foul fest at Northwestern. The Illini committed a season-high 29 fouls in that game, and the Wildcats shot 40 free throws en route to their 73-60 victory on Jan. 4.
Illinois had mostly managed to reign in its propensity to foul between the loss at Northwestern and the loss at Iowa. The tennis ball drills in Monday’s practice were used to reinforce better defensive habits.
“We played with tennis balls in our hands trying not to swipe it,” Underwood said. “If the tennis ball hit the floor, you had to run. … You’re looking for any mechanism you can to help teach. It’s just a tool we’re trying to use to get guys out of that habit.”
Matthew Mayer credited Iowa forwards Filip Rebraca and Kris Murray for being physical in the paint and drawing fouls. The nine fouls they drew together, though, only matched the number Tony Perkins drew against the Illini to bolster his 32-point game with 15 of 16 free throw shooting.
“I think guys were maybe just getting a little too aggressive, but that’s an easy thing to fix,” Mayer said. “I thought we had a good game beside that.”
Mayer called himself a “repeat offender” in regard to fouling too much a couple of times after last Saturday’s loss at Iowa. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound wing is a bit of a gambler defensively, and that’s led to him coming up with 19 steals and a career-high 30 blocks so far this season. But there’s risk involved.
“I play kind of an interesting style of defense I would say,” Mayer said. “I get a lot of blocks and steals, but sometimes I foul too much. The only foul I’m really upset with is when I reached on (Connor) McCaffery in the post because I should not have done that.”
Underwood would agree. Two first-half fouls had Mayer on the bench the final 4 minutes, 50 seconds of the first half. The third on McCaffery in the post came with 16:05 left in the second half, and he sat for a couple minutes as Iowa cut into Illinois’ lead.
“Matt picks up a third on a back tap in the post,” Underwood said. “He was cooking. Matt very easily could have had 30-35 (points) in this game, but now we have to sit him for a long period of time because he commits a really bad foul. Those things are really frustrating as a coach.”
Mayer, of course, wasn’t the only Illinois player to deal with foul trouble at Iowa. Terrence Shannon Jr. fouled out. Mayer, Dain Dainja and Ty Rodgers all had four fouls.
“As well as Ty is playing, Ty can’t have four fouls in 16-17 minutes when they’re all reaching or bodying up,” Underwood said. “Those are things we’ve got to continue to grow with.”
Foul or fair?
Illinois fouls. The numbers don’t lie. And while the Illini kept that in better check during their successful January, that issue reared its ugly head in last Saturday’s loss at Iowa. Here’s how they fare in the Big Ten before Thursday night’s games, both in terms of fouls committed per game and free-throw rate allowed (a measure of a team’s ability to keep opponents off the line). The lower the better, of course, for both:
RK., TEAM GAMES FOULS PF/G FTR
1. Purdue 24 321 13.4 17.1
2. Nebraska 25 343 13.7 22.1
3. Minnesota 22 317 14.4 21.0
4. Iowa 23 333 14.5 20.9
5. Michigan 24 365 15.2 25.3
6. Penn State 24 376 15.7 26.4
7. Wisconsin 23 361 15.7 26.7
8. Rutgers 24 383 16.0 27.9
9. Northwestern 23 368 16.0 29.2
10. Maryland 24 387 16.1 28.4
11. Ohio State 23 373 16.2 28.0
12. Michigan State 24 402 16.8 29.6
13. Illinois 23 386 16.8 30.1
14. Indiana 24 414 17.2 29.2
Free throw rate, from a defensive perspective, is calculated by dividing total field goals allowed by total free throws allowed.