CHAMPAIGN — The IHSA Board of Directors took a monumental step in June 2020. A historic one.
One that will affect five area high school athletes this weekend. And who knows how many countless more in the future. The first-ever IHSA girls’ wrestling state meet will start on Friday and conclude Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac freshman Gracie Pattison at 100 pounds, Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm senior Berlin Kiddoo at 130, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher freshman Avery Schlickman at 130, Unity junior Ava Vasey at 135 and Unity sophomore Lexi Ritchie at 155 will participate in the single-class event.
They qualified for state via sectionals on Feb. 12. Now, they’re ready to add to their history-making performances this weekend.
‘I have a chance to ... pave a path for younger generation’
Schlickman has wrestled for more than half of her life.
The GCMS freshman got her start in wrestling when her older brother, GCMS sophomore Shawn Schlickman, took an interest in the sport. Avery has now wrestled for 10 years.
“My form’s gotten a lot better. I used to do the little kid’s stance,” Avery said while trying to mimic the way she previously grappled. “Now, I’ve gotten a lot better with my hand fighting and everything like that.”
Avery entered high school with plenty of wrestling achievements, including a girls’ folkstyle Illinois state championship when she was in fifth grade in 2017.
“I’ve seen a lot of people go through high school that didn’t have the opportunity to be able to have (an IHSA girls’ state tournament),” Schlickman said. “It means a lot to me.”
Schlickman claimed third place at 130 at the sectional meet despite, in her opinion, her hand fighting not living up to her standards.
She began her first high school season with the Falcons with the goal of making it to state. A mission she’s officially accomplished.
Her approach for the state meet, which she opens with a 11-9 record prior to facing Schaumburg’s Madeline Zerafa-Lazarevi (16-4) in the first round, is to “work on the stuff I was not really great at and just get better at it.”
“I’ve always been able to (represent GCMS), and now I have the chance to do it as the first-ever female,” Schlickman said, “and to pave a path for the younger generation.”
‘I also want to hear people cheer against me’
Ritchie came close to winning a high school state wrestling championship last summer. Then a freshman at Unity, Ritchie powered through the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association 152-pound bracket before coming up short against Peoria Richwood’s Arei Johnson in the championship match, losing via an 8-7 decision.
It’s a rapid rise for an athlete who didn’t begin wrestling until the summer before her freshman year at Unity.
“I got into it because I always played football, so it helped a lot with it,” Ritchie said. “And then the Downs family (including 2020 Rockets graduate Micah) moved to Unity, so they got me into it.”
While Ritchie is looking forward to competing in at state this weekend, she’s also eyeing the event in a gender-neutral fashion.
“I haven’t really been thinking about it as a girls’ state tournament because I practice with the boys every day,” Ritchie said.
Unity qualified eight athletes for the boys’ Class 1A individual state meet that happened last week at State Farm Center and advanced to the 1A dual-team state meet on Tuesday night. The Rockets will wrestle on Friday night in the quarterfinals at Grossinger Motors Arena.
“I more look at the fact I want to beat them,” Ritchie continued, “because if I beat them, then I can beat every girl.”
Ritchie won a sectional title at 155, steaming past a new Richwoods opponent in Jaida Johnson by 20-4 technical fall in the title match.
“I wrestled smart. I did a lot I wouldn’t normally do, and it helped me,” Ritchie said. “Just keeping everything in check outside of (wrestling is important). So sticking to my lifting, and running if I have to — just every little thing.”
Ritchie said moving on to state has shown her what sort of wrestling community the Rockets have built. She’s looking forward to representing that community in Bloomington, beginning with a 15-9 record and a first-round match versus Homewood-Flossmoor’s Kristen Roberts (2-9).
Albeit with a mindset that would mesh well in the professional wrestling industry.
“I want to get to the tournament and hear people cheer me,” she said, “but I also want to hear people cheer against me.”
‘I’m happy that I made it to state ... but I’m disappointed’
Ava Vasey hasn’t wrestled much during her junior season at Unity. In her first match, Vasey suffered a torn PCL and sprained MCL in her right knee. After suiting up for three more matches, Vasey was forced to the sideline.
“Very rough. Very hard,” Vasey said of the injury rehabilitation process. “The boys were very supportive through it and helped me a lot. Just a lot of sucking it up and pushing through and making good decisions. Knowing when to keep going and when to stop and relax and ice and just take a break and let it recover.”
Vasey placed fifth in last season’s IWCOA 132-pound field. She wasn’t 100 percent sure she’d even get the chance to vie for IHSA hardware this winter.
That’s a tough pill to swallow for someone who began wrestling in seventh grade and is part of a wrestling family that includes older brother Ryan, younger sister Anna and younger brother Owen.
“We were hoping I would get cleared a little sooner so I could wrestle in a girls’ tournament and get seeded a little higher for sectionals,” Vasey said, “and then I didn’t. So that was tough. Then once I finally got cleared I was very, very happy.”
That clearance arrived mere days before the sectional, in which Vasey snared third place at 135.
“I’m happy that I made it to state ... but I’m disappointed,” Vasey said. “I definitely feel like if I were in tip-top shape and 100 percent I could’ve won that sectional pretty easily. ... So it’s frustrating to have to go in knowing you’re behind already and having to just work through that.”
Vasey — who has a 5-4 record so far this season — is attempting to balance not pushing too hard in practice when it comes to her knee while also improving her endurance for a state run, which starts against Oak Park River Forest’s Bella Tyma (18-8) in a first-round match.
“I’m just glad I get to go out and represent our school and our community,” Vasey said, “and just be a good role model for a lot of our younger girls.”
‘It would be really cool to accomplish a dream’
Kiddoo’s path to an IHSA girls’ state wrestling meet is far different from that of her three local contemporaries.
She’ll spend just one year as a Westville student after moving with her family from San Diego to be closer to relatives in Illinois.
And her youth wrestling career won’t be defined by her efforts as a Tiger. In fact, Kiddoo has been listed among some national rankings lists this season, including ones published by Team USA Wrestling, The Open Mat and The Guillotine.
“I started when I was in sixth grade, but I didn’t really get serious into it until I was a freshman in high school,” Kiddoo said. “I spent a lot of time at camps and stuff like that right before high school started, and then it just kind of grew from there.”
Older brother Nathan and older sister Savannah provided Kiddoo some easy-to-see wrestling role models. And it didn’t take long before Kiddoo herself was impressing in the youth ranks.
Kiddoo was a runner-up as a 106-pound freshman in the California Interscholastic Federation’s San Diego Section tournament, competing for Ramona High School. She went on to log a top-12 state finish as well.
As a 118-pound sophomore, Kiddoo placed first in that same San Diego Section tournament and performed similarly in the San Diego Section Girls’ Masters before finishing fifth at state.
“It’s a lot bigger, I would say, just for girls (in California),” Kiddoo said. “There’s good (wrestlers) here, too, but I think it’s bigger there than it is here.”
Kiddoo topped the 130-pound podium in her first and only IHSA sectional, defeating Edwardsville’s Abby Rhodes in a 7-0 decision for the championship.
“I was really excited to be able to wrestle girls and get back out on the mat with females,” Kiddoo said. “I haven’t wrestled them since I started the season, so it was really nice to be able to wrestle at my own level of strength.”
Kiddoo has fit right in on a Westville/G-RF roster that includes Rylee Edwards, who finished fourth in 1A at 182 pounds last Saturday in Champaign.
“My teammates are great. They’re super nice,” Kiddoo said. “They’re really supportive of everything.”
Kiddoo (17-5) has earned the state meet’s top seed at 130. She will face Fenton’s Yannel Perez (12-6) in the first round.
“It’s honestly just another goal,” said Kiddoo, who soon will continue her wrestling career at Central Methodist University in Missouri. “If I don’t win, it’s not the end of it. ... But it would be really cool to accomplish a dream I’ve had for a really long time.”
Rounding out local participation at state, Pattison (9-10) draws Homewood-Flossmoor’s Ava Anderson (15-7) in a preliminary bout.