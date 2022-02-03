Listen to this article

Four local girls' basketball programs received a No. 1 postseason seed: Mahomet-Seymour in Class 3A, St. Joseph-Ogden in Class 2A and both Tri-County and Watseka in Class 1A.

This information was released Thursday afternoon along with all IHSA girls' hoops postseason seeds.

Playoff brackets are due out Friday afternoon and will indicate regional matchups. First-round regional games are slated for Saturday, Feb. 12 to kick off the postseason.

Below are all sub-sectional draws involving at least one local school. Asterisks denote schools that are hosting a regional.

Class 3A Lincoln Sectional (feeds into Highland Super-Sectional)

Sub-Sectional A

1. Springfield

*2. Rochester

3. Springfield Southeast

4. Decatur MacArthur

5. Chatham Glenwood

6. Springfield Lanphier

7. Mt. Zion

*8. Jacksonville

9. Decatur Eisenhower

Sub-Sectional B

1. Mahomet-Seymour

2. Lincoln

*3. Champaign Central

*4. Normal West

5. Bloomington

6. Centennial

7. Danville

8. Urbana

9. Rantoul

Class 2A Monticello Sectional (feeds into Vandalia Super-Sectional)

Sub-Sectional A

1. Pana

2. Paris

*3. Clinton

*4. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

5. Unity

6. Monticello

7. Warrensburg-Latham

8. Shelbyville

9. Maroa-Forsyth

10. Sullivan

11. Sangamon Valley

12. Tri-Valley

Sub-Sectional B

1. Teutopolis

2. Fairfield

*3. Marshall

4. Robinson

5. Flora

6. Mt. Carmel

7. Carmi-White County

8. Newton

*9. Salem

10. Vandalia

11. Palestine-Hutsonville

12. Lawrenceville

Class 2A Peotone Sectional (feeds into Morton College Super-Sectional)

Sub-Sectional A

1. St. Joseph-Ogden

2. Oakwood

*3. Paton-Buckley-Loda

4. Iroquois West

5. Hoopeston Area

*6. Bishop McNamara

7. Clifton Central

8. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

9. Westville

10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

11. Momence

Sub-Sectional B

1. Fieldcrest

2. Peotone

3. Prairie Central

4. Beecher

5. Herscher

*6. Seneca

7. El Paso-Gridley

8. Coal City

9. Pontiac

10. Wilmington

11. Manteno

*12. Reed-Custer

Class 1A Tuscola Sectional (feeds into Wayne City Super-Sectional)

Sub-Sectional A

*1. Tri-County

2. Salt Fork

3. Tuscola

4. Armstrong-Potomac

5. Arcola

6. Okaw Valley

*7. Meridian

8. Central A&M

9. Georgetown-Ridge Farm

10. Villa Grove

11. Chrisman

Sub-Sectional B

1. Neoga

2. Effingham St. Anthony

3. Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City

*4. Altamont

*5. Cumberland

6. Dieterich

7. South Central

8. North Clay

9. Brownstown/St. Elmo

10. Stewardson-Strasburg

11. Casey-Westfield

12. Ramsey

13. Martinsville

Class 1A Blue Ridge Sectional (feeds into Serena Super-Sectional)

Sub-Sectional A

1. Mt. Pulaski

2. St. Teresa

3. Heyworth

*4. Cerro Gordo/Bement

*5. LeRoy

6. St. Thomas More

7. Uni High

8. Decatur Lutheran

9. Fisher

10. DeLand-Weldon

11. Blue Ridge

12. Argenta-Oreana

Sub-Sectional B

*1. Watseka

2. Milford

3. Lexington

*4. Ridgeview

5. Grant Park

6. Cissna Park

7. Tri-Point

8. Illinois Lutheran

9. Kankakee Grace

10. Donovan

11. Cornerstone

12. Normal Calvary

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos