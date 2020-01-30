Four area programs received No. 1 seeds in either the Class 1A or 2A girls' basketball postseason, when the IHSA released small-school girls' postseason seeds Thursday afternoon.
Tri-County (21-5), Ridgeview (20-4), Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (23-5) and Prairie Central (22-5) all garnered that honor. Regionals can begin as early as Feb. 10 and are slated to run through Feb. 14.
Below are complete seed lists for all sub-sectionals containing at least one area program. Brackets laying out regional matchups will be released Friday afternoon.
*Indicates regional host
CLASS 1A
Casey-Westfield Sectional (Sub-Sectional A)
(1) Tri-County
(2) Central A&M
*(3) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
*(4) Neoga
(5) Arcola
(6) Stewardson-Strasburg
(7) Okaw Valley
(8) Martinsville
(9) Meridian
(10) Casey-Westfield
(11) Chrisman
______________________
St. Thomas More Sectional (Sub-Sectional A)
*(1) St. Teresa
(2) Warrensburg-Latham
(3) Heyworth
(4) Cerro Gordo/Bement
(5) Mt. Pulaski
(6) LeRoy
(7) Blue Ridge
*(8) Argenta-Oreana
(9) DeLand-Weldon
(10) Cornerstone
(11) Normal Calvary
(12) Decatur Lutheran
(13) Decatur Christian
______________________
St. Thomas More Sectional (Sub-Sectional B)
(1) Ridgeview
(2) Milford
*(3) Lexington
(4) Salt Fork
(5) Fisher
(6) Judah Christian
(7) St. Thomas More
(8) Uni High
*(9) Iroquois West
(10) Armstrong-Potomac
(11) Donovan
(12) Cissna Park
______________________
CLASS 2A
Paris Sectional (Sub-Sectional A)
(1) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
*(2) St. Joseph-Ogden
(3) Villa Grove/Heritage
(4) Unity
(5) Oakwood
(6) Schlarman
(7) Tuscola
(8) Monticello
(9) Clinton
*(10) Maroa-Forsyth
(11) Westville
(12) Georgetown-Ridge Farm
______________________
Paris Sectional (Sub-Sectional B)
(1) Paris
(2) Teutopolis
(3) Pana
*(4) Sullivan
(5) Mt. Carmel
(6) Fairfield
(7) Marshall
*(8) Newton
(9) Lawrenceville
(10) Shelbyville
(11) Flora
(12) Robinson
______________________
Wilmington Sectional (Sub-Sectional A)
(1) Prairie Central
(2) Fieldcrest
(3) Paxton-Buckley-Loda
(4) Watseka
(5) El Paso-Gridley
*(6) Hoopeston Area
(7) Herscher
*(8) Pontiac
(9) Clifton Central
(10) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
(11) Kankakee Bishop McNamara
(12) Flanagan-Cornell