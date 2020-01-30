Listen to this article

Four area programs received No. 1 seeds in either the Class 1A or 2A girls' basketball postseason, when the IHSA released small-school girls' postseason seeds Thursday afternoon.

Tri-County (21-5), Ridgeview (20-4), Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (23-5) and Prairie Central (22-5) all garnered that honor. Regionals can begin as early as Feb. 10 and are slated to run through Feb. 14.

Below are complete seed lists for all sub-sectionals containing at least one area program. Brackets laying out regional matchups will be released Friday afternoon.

*Indicates regional host

CLASS 1A

Casey-Westfield Sectional (Sub-Sectional A)

(1) Tri-County

(2) Central A&M

*(3) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

*(4) Neoga

(5) Arcola

(6) Stewardson-Strasburg

(7) Okaw Valley

(8) Martinsville

(9) Meridian

(10) Casey-Westfield

(11) Chrisman

______________________

St. Thomas More Sectional (Sub-Sectional A)

*(1) St. Teresa

(2) Warrensburg-Latham

(3) Heyworth

(4) Cerro Gordo/Bement

(5) Mt. Pulaski

(6) LeRoy

(7) Blue Ridge

*(8) Argenta-Oreana

(9) DeLand-Weldon

(10) Cornerstone

(11) Normal Calvary

(12) Decatur Lutheran

(13) Decatur Christian

______________________

St. Thomas More Sectional (Sub-Sectional B)

(1) Ridgeview

(2) Milford

*(3) Lexington

(4) Salt Fork

(5) Fisher

(6) Judah Christian

(7) St. Thomas More

(8) Uni High

*(9) Iroquois West

(10) Armstrong-Potomac

(11) Donovan

(12) Cissna Park

______________________

CLASS 2A

Paris Sectional (Sub-Sectional A)

(1) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

*(2) St. Joseph-Ogden

(3) Villa Grove/Heritage

(4) Unity

(5) Oakwood

(6) Schlarman

(7) Tuscola

(8) Monticello

(9) Clinton

*(10) Maroa-Forsyth

(11) Westville

(12) Georgetown-Ridge Farm

______________________

Paris Sectional (Sub-Sectional B)

(1) Paris

(2) Teutopolis

(3) Pana

*(4) Sullivan

(5) Mt. Carmel

(6) Fairfield

(7) Marshall

*(8) Newton

(9) Lawrenceville

(10) Shelbyville

(11) Flora

(12) Robinson

______________________

Wilmington Sectional (Sub-Sectional A)

(1) Prairie Central

(2) Fieldcrest

(3) Paxton-Buckley-Loda

(4) Watseka

(5) El Paso-Gridley

*(6) Hoopeston Area

(7) Herscher

*(8) Pontiac

(9) Clifton Central

(10) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

(11) Kankakee Bishop McNamara

(12) Flanagan-Cornell

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

